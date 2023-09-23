Highlights Liverpool has shown immense faith in young player Ben Doak by signing him to a long-term contract and giving him opportunities in the first team despite being just 17 years old.

Journalist Ben Jacobs suggests that Liverpool has privately indicated to Doak that he has a big future ahead of him at Anfield, and the Europa League provides the perfect chance for him to impress and stake a claim.

Talent scout Jacek Kulig praises Doak for his two-footedness, speed, bravery in duels, and ability to make progressive runs. He believes Doak has the potential to become a pure difference maker and change the game with his dribbling and skills.

Liverpool youngster Ben Doak recently signed a new deal at Anfield, and journalist Ben Jacobs has discussed internal conversations the club has held with the youngster, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig has also provided some insight into the player after watching him in the UEFA Youth League.

Liverpool news - Ben Doak

Back in 2022, Liverpool secured the signing of then-Celtic winger Doak for a compensation fee of £600k, according to The Athletic. The 17-year-old had already been handed his first-team debut by Ange Postecoglou, but was yet to sign professional terms before Liverpool swooped in. The report claims that Leeds United offered him a more lucrative contract, but the attraction of playing for a club the size of Liverpool was too much to turn down for Doak.

Earlier this week, Liverpool announced that the Scotland youth international had signed a new long-term contract at Anfield, just over a year after joining the club. Doak started in the Merseyside club's Europa League tie on Thursday night, and has been involved in the first-team in the Premier League this season. Jurgen Klopp and his team are already showing immense faith in the young player, despite being just 17 years old.

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp imitated to Doak privately - Ben Jacobs

Signing a new deal would have been an easy decision for Doak, especially if the club reiterated the fact that he'd be a key player for the Reds in the long-term. At his age and with Mohamed Salah in front of him in the pecking order, it certainly won't be easy over the next few years, but there could be an opportunity for Doak to become a regular in the near future.

Jacobs has suggested that Liverpool have confirmed to Doak that he has a big future ahead of him at Anfield. The journalist adds that with Liverpool playing in the Europa League, it's an ideal chance for the youngster to impress and stake a claim. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"You don't sign that deal unless the club have intimated to you privately, which they have done, that they think that you've got a very big future ahead of you. Anyone that has seen Doak play knows that he's high energy, very intelligent, pacey, good movement, both on and off the ball. All qualities really that Salah has as well. So this is a big season for Doak now. Liverpool have put a lot of confidence in him via that new deal. Doak will have that opportunity to try and shine. Yeah, domestically, but also in those Europa League games, and I think in those Europa League games, he's likely to get a number of minutes in order to make a claim for the first team both this season and beyond."

Talent scout Kulig has also spoken to GIVEMESPORT about Doak, after watching some of his performances in the UEFA Youth League, where he looks a level above most of his teammates and opposition...

"First of all, I love Ben Doak, because of his two-footedness. I can't truly say if he's right-footed or left-footed, which I really love. He's naturally two-footed. He's really fast, really brave in duels. He's extremely vertical. Last season, he had the most progressive runs in the UEFA Youth League at some point. He was really destroying this level. You could see in the youth league that he was one level above all the other players, all the Liverpool players. He's a great dribbler and can play on both flanks. He's really fast, agile, and as I said, he's one of the players that dares to do things, which I really love. I'm from Poland, and in Poland, we have this problem that we don't really produce any wingers because we limit players. Don't dribble, just pass. I think Ben Doak can become a pure difference maker. A guy that if your team is not going very well, then you have Ben Doak who decides to make a solo dribbling run and he just changes the game. So, I'm excited about Ben Doak."

Will Ben Doak be the Mohamed Salah replacement at Liverpool?

Asking Doak to replicate the performances Salah has produced for Liverpool might be a bit of a tough ask, especially if the Egyptian forward is to depart in the next year or so. Doak still needs time to develop and grow as a player, but if Salah still has three or four years left at Anfield, then it could give Doak plenty of time to become his successor.

Ben Doak 22/23 Stats Premier League 2 UEFA Youth League U18 Premier League Appearances 13 8 5 Goals 4 4 2 Assists 2 4 2 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Liverpool, of course, have to be patient with Doak, but he has all the raw ingredients to become a world beater. It may take him a while to develop and become ready to replace Salah, but the odd Europa League game and Premier League appearance will do him the world of good for his development.