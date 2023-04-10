Ben Foster produced an incredible 97th minute penalty save for Wrexham in their top-of-the-table clash against Notts County on Monday afternoon.

The two sides were level on 100 points in the National League going into the match at The Racecourse Ground.

The game was of paramount importance for both sides with only one team going up automatically from the National League.

The match did not disappoint whatsoever.

The away side led at the break thanks to John Bostock's terrific from free-kick from 25 yards out.

It was the former Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder's first goal since 2016.

VIDEO: John Bostock's terrific free-kick in Wrexham vs Notts County

Wrexham came battling back and turned the game on its head in the second half.

Paul Mullin restored parity before Jacob Mendy gave them the lead with 21 minutes or normal time remaining.

Kyle Cameron netted an equaliser, only for Elliott Lee to give the home side the lead once more.

Wrexham were leading 3-2 deep into stoppage-time and it looked as if they would clinch a vital three points.

Disaster struck for Phil Parkinson's side when the away side were given a 97th minute penalty.

But Foster, who came out of retirement to sign for Wrexham in March, rescued his side as he brilliantly kept out Cedwyn Scott's spot-kick. Watch the moment below...

VIDEO: Ben Foster saves 97th minute penalty in Wrexham 3-2 Notts County

Wrexham's celebrity co-owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, were present at the game.

They went wild when Foster, now 40 years old, kept out Scott's penalty.

The final whistle sounded a few moments later as Wrexham clinched a crucial three points.

Ben Foster: You just dive and hope for the best

Foster spoke about his penalty save to the media after the game.

He told BT Sport: "Just listen to that. This is non league, we fill this out every week, 10,000 fans - the most passionate... we took 4,500 away to Halifax last week, we put in an awful performance and we needed to win big today."

On his penalty save, he said: "You just dive and hope for the best. If you go the right way and get your hand on it, you'd like to think you'll save it."

He added: "Obviously we're [Wrexham and Notts County] far and away better than the rest of the teams, so they need to look at that. But fair play to Notts County, that was as good a game as I've played in, genuinely."

What next for Wrexham?

Wrexham now have a three point-lead and a game-in-hand over Notts County at the top of the National League.

Seven points in their remaining four matches will see them promoted to The Football League.

The Red Dragons are next in action on Saturday April 15 when they travel to London for a tough game against 5th placed Barnet.