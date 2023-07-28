Ben Foster has questioned Manchester United’s decision to spend £47 million on goalkeeper Andre Onana.

United signed the former Cameroon international earlier this month from Inter Milan after deciding to part ways with long-serving number one David de Gea.

De Gea, 32, won the 2022-23 Premier League Golden Glove award and was expected to sign a contract extension with the Red Devils.

However, a series of costly mistakes from the Spaniard last season ultimately convinced United boss Erik ten Hag to look elsewhere.

The Dutch coach has decided that Onana - a player he knows well from their time working together at Ajax - ticks all the boxes for his team.

But the differences between Onana and De Gea could hardly be more stark. In goalkeeper terms, it’s fair to say they are at complete opposite ends of the spectrum.

While De Gea is an exceptional shot-stopper, capable of pulling off extraordinary saves, it’s no secret that he isn’t the best with the ball at his feet.

Onana, on the other hand, could probably play outfield. The 27-year-old can produce pinpoint passes with both feet, while his distribution is outstanding.

He made his debut for United in a pre-season friendly against Real Madrid this week and his high positioning is the thing that immediately stood out.

Although Man Utd lost the game 2-0, Onana received praise for his all-round performance. He looked extremely calm and composed on the ball.

What has Ben Foster said about Onana and De Gea?

However, former United ‘keeper Foster, who currently plies his trade with Wrexham, has voiced his opinions about Onana and explained why he would have stuck with De Gea if he was in Ten Hag’s shoes.

Speaking about Onana, Foster told The United Stand, per Goal: “He's obviously a very, very modern goalkeeper and that's what it is nowadays.

“If Manchester United wanted to improve and progress, they had to sign Onana. That's the way that it goes and it's as simple as that.

“Whether or not the players around him are ready for that and be able to deal with constantly playing out from the back and him stepping up, acting like a real sweeper-keeper. I've seen the way he plays and he's super high up, comfortably comes running out with the ball. That remains to be seen [if his team-mates are ready for that]. It'll be an interesting one but I do think it's the right move, probably.”

Foster added: “Personally, I would have stuck with David for another season.

“He had that year extension so he could have stayed. £47m could have been better spent elsewhere.

“But it is what it is, we have to move forward and it is probably a good signing. David has done such a good job because there is so much pressure and expectation when you play in goal for United. It's a really hard job.

“If you can guarantee a 6/10 or 7/10 [performance] every week like David did, that is worth its weight in gold.

“Onana is a very confident player, I've seen him doing Cruyff turns and this kind of stuff. But it will only take one or two for him to get caught out. Then it makes you start thinking maybe you shouldn't do that.

“Hopefully he hits the ground running but it's not as easy as that sometimes.”

Is Ben Foster right?

In the opinion of many United fans - and, indeed, Ten Hag himself - the club required a new goalkeeper this summer. It was time for change.

That said, there are obviously no guarantees that Onana will be a success in the Premier League.

It’s true that he does take risks and it’s certainly not beyond the realms of possibility that he will drop the odd clanger or two this season.

But it’s not as if De Gea would have had an error-free season.

In the eyes of Ten Hag, the pros of replacing De Gea with Onana outweigh the cons.

Where will De Gea play next?

De Gea is still a free agent at the time of writing but it’s unlikely to long before he’s snapped up by another club.

A move to Saudi Arabia isn’t out the question, although Bayern Munich, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid are among the bookies’ favourites to sign the vastly-experienced ‘keeper.