Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has revealed that he was fined a week's wages by Watford for giving Liverpool fan Paddy Pimblett tickets to a game at Vicarage Road back in 2021.

Pimblett, an MMA fighter and avid Liverpool supporter, attended the Reds' 5-0 thrashing of Watford back in October of that year, sitting amongst the home faithful. An encounter which saw the Merseysiders continue their exceptional unbeaten start to the 2021/22 Premier League season, with Roberto Firmino firing in a hat-trick, whilst Mohamed Salah struck past the Hornets' keeper Foster after a mazy solo run.

Foster, who has since retired from football and taken up content creation on YouTube, claims the Hertfordshire club penalised him for granting Pimblett tickets. The fighter reportedly celebrated each of Liverpool's opening two goals, antagonising home fans, and was subsequently removed from the stadium by a steward.

Foster Fined For Giving Pimblett Tickets

The former shot-stopper admitted to giving the MMA star tickets

Indulging in the world of football players arranging tickets for friends and family members on the latest episode of 'Fozcast', Foster spoke of the time in which he invited Pimblett to Vicarage Road. The 41-year-old ex-pro explained the process behind sorting such tickets, before digressing into the Pimblett incident:

"It was Liverpool vs Watford at Watford, and he (Paddy Pimblett) got kicked out, and I got him the tickets as well. I got him four tickets for the game, and they're Watford tickets, so he has to sit in and amongst the Watford fans. I said, 'Paddy I can get you four tickets but, mate, you've got to keep it on the down low, don't go putting it on the internet, don't go causing a fuss, don't celebrate if Liverpool score or anything like that'.

"Bear in mind, Liverpool at the time were top of the league, while we were struggling. They beat us 5-0, Mo Salah scored. Every goal went in, he's (Pimblett) jumping around, celebrating. The steward kicked him out, and he posted online, 'thanks Fozzy for the tickets, but Watford are a cr*p club and I hope you get relegated'. As soon as the game is over, I look at my phone and there's a thousand messages. Anyway, I got a week's fine for that, I got done a week's wages for that."

The podcast's co-host, Tom Ochoa, added that the UFC fighter had spent the pre-match period taking photos with a number of home supporters, as well as the steward who eventually kicked him out of the ground.

Foster Tips Tottenham to Finish in the Top Four

The Ex-Wrexham number one thinks City will retain the title

In another recent piece of content from Foster, he vocalised his predictions for the Premier League this season. The recently retired number one revealed who he believes will secure a place in the top four come the end of the season.

Unsurprisingly, the former England international picked Arsenal and Manchester City as his top two sides, arguing that the latter will pip the Gunners to top spot and thus win their fifth consecutive league title. Favouring Tottenham as a bold shout for third, Foster exclaimed that he suspects Liverpool may struggle to an extent in Arne Slot's debut campaign at Anfield, although he still fancies the Reds to secure a Champions League spot.