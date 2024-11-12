Key Takeaways Ben Foster named Chelsea legend Didier Drogba as one of the greatest strikers he ever came up against.

The Englishman described the forward as being the most 'well-rounded' he had ever seen.

Foster recalled one performance in particular as being the best he had ever faced.

Throughout his decade-plus career as a Premier League goalkeeper, Ben Foster has played with and against some of the very best strikers in the business. The former England international is famed for his spells at the likes of Manchester United, Birmingham City, West Brom, and Watford, where he won numerous domestic honours, including two league titles at Old Trafford.

Foster played in an era that saw some of the most ruthless forwards that English football has ever seen, from Wayne Rooney to Thierry Henry. Towards the back end of his playing days, he also came up against more modern greats too – Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero, to name just two.

However, there was one marksman above all else who stood out as the number one for Foster: Chelsea icon Didier Drogba. The former Ivory Coast international terrified defences for the entirety of his career in English football, winning several collective and individual accolades. And the former shot-stopper gave a goalkeeper's perspective on why he believes the Blues’ former number 11 was so great.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Didier Drogba is the third highest-scoring African in Premier League history (104 goals).

Foster Explains What Made Drogba Great

The ex-England star detailed one performance in particular that stood out

Speaking on an episode of the 'Fozcast,' Foster and his co-hosts were discussing who they believed were the 10 greatest strikers in Premier League history. When the topic on what the best individual performance was that the goalkeeper ever came up against, the former Wrexham man was quick to reference Drogba's display in his first ever top flight trip to Stamford Bridge. Foster stated:

"If ever anybody asked me the question of who is the best striker you have ever played against, the best individual performance I've ever played against, it's Didier Drogba. It's that one day away at Stamford Bridge and Didier Drogba just abused us. "He is probably the most rounded, full-package striker I've ever seen in my life. He had absolutely everything. And he bullied us, to this day [I think that]."

The game in question appears to be when a newly promoted Watford were pummeled 4-0 in 2006, where Drogba managed to score a hat-trick. However, despite being so highly regarded by Foster, the treble in their first meeting turned out to be the only goals the 46-year-old would ever score past the Englishman. Even if he was not often on the scoresheet, Drogba ultimately got the better of most of their encounters, winning six times compared to Foster's two.

Didier Drogba's Career

The striker is a legendary figure for both club and country

Drogba had a remarkable career at both club and international levels. Known for his power, skill, and leadership, the Ivorian's career peaked during his time with Chelsea, where he became a club legend. He joined the Blues in 2004 from Marseille, where he'd become a household name and spent eight seasons there across two spells. At Chelsea, Drogba won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, and, most memorably, the 2012 UEFA Champions League. In the Champions League final, Drogba scored the crucial equaliser against Bayern Munich and then netted the winning penalty, cementing his legacy as a big-game player.

Drogba's club career also included stints with Galatasaray in Turkey, where he won a league title, and in the United States with Montreal Impact, before finishing in Phoenix, Arizona, with Phoenix Rising FC - a club he now part owns. Across his club career, the forward’s fierce striking ability and clutch performances earned him numerous accolades, including two Premier League Golden Boots.

Internationally, Drogba was instrumental for the Ivory Coast. Making his debut in 2002, he quickly became the focal point of the national team, helping them qualify for their first World Cup in 2006 and leading them in 2010 and 2014. Drogba scored 65 goals in 105 appearances, making him the nation's all-time top scorer until surpassed years later.

His influence went beyond the pitch as he famously played a role in helping ease tensions during the Ivorian civil war, appealing for peace on national television. This gesture underscored his impact as a unifying figure in Ivorian society. Drogba retired from international football in 2014, leaving behind a legacy as one of Africa’s greatest players.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 11/11/2024