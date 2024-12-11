Ben Foster shed light on how Nemanja Vidic made him dread coming into training at Manchester United during his five-year spell at Old Trafford. The English goalkeeper served as backup to Edwin van der Sar for most of his stay with the Red Devils.

Vidic cemented his legacy at United as one of the Premier League's greatest defenders, with a brute-like playing style that gave the opposition nightmares. The Serbian wasn't afraid to throw himself into challenges, and his passionate mentality was on display every time he took to the pitch under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The legendary Man Utd centre-back, who retired in 2016, was also menacing on the training pitch, demanding his teammates remain at a high standard. This is largely why he was handed the club captaincy by Ferguson in 2010, replacing Gary Neville.

Vidic's hard-natured personality gave Foster a fright during his time at United, taking aim at the former Watford shot-stopper if he put a foot wrong. As quoted in the Mirror, he explained on the Squeaky Bum Time podcast:

Just talking about Nemanja, off the pitch he was fairly quiet wasn't he. But on the pitch, in training, that guy was a scary bloke, honestly. Horrible, honestly he did not care. If we were playing a five-a-side or six-a-side or something, if you were on his team, I used to think: 'Please don't be on Nemanja's team, please don't'.

Vidic was a winner, helping the Red Devils win 15 major trophies, including five Premier League titles. That mindset remained intact in training:

Because if we didn't win, if I let a goal in that he thought I should have done better with, he was letting you know and he would dig you out and he was after everybody. Honestly, he was horrible in training but off the pitch completely different.

Manchester United's current squad arguably lacks leaders of Vidic's ilk, which has played a role in the club's nosedive since Ferguson's retirement in 2013. He made 300 appearances at Old Trafford and is the only defender in Premier League history to win the Player of the Season award more than once.

Sir Alex Highlighted Vidic's Demanding Presence

The Serb earned comparisons to United great Steve Bruce

Vidic joined Manchester United from Spartak Moscow in January 2016 for just £4 million. His capture was a bargain and one of the best January transfers in Premier League history. The Red Devils are claimed to have beaten Fiorentina to his signature, while Liverpool were also circling for the Serb.

Ferguson admired Vidic because of his brave character and how he embodied similar characteristics to the club's former captain Steve Bruce. The iconic Scot said in 2007:

Nemanja reminds me of Steve Bruce in the sense he always asks a question of defenders. He wants to know whether they have the courage to put their head in front of his. He doesn't mess about in terms of clearing the ball. He acts like a defender.

Vidic forged a formidable partnership with Rio Ferdinand at United, one of the best defensive duos to grace the Premier League. He spent just one more year with the club after Ferguson's retirement before joining Inter Milan as a free agent.

