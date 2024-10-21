Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has claimed that John Stones' controversial late winner for Manchester City against Wolves should not have stood. It looked as though Pep Guardiola's side looked set to lose ground in the title race at Molineux before the English defender scored his second stoppage-time goal of the season.

Gary O'Neil and his team were furious, as replays showed Bernardo Silva standing directly in front of Wolves' goalkeeper Jose Sa when Stones made contact with the ball. However, the goal was allowed to stand after an on-field review. Since then, Foster has expressed his frustration on social media, suggesting that referee Chris Kavanagh made the wrong call.

Foster Slams Man City Goal Decision

Former West Brom man explained why he felt Silva impeded the Wolves goalkeeper

Taking to social media after the game, the former England international gave a goalkeeping perspective on why he believed that Stones' goal should've been disallowed, stating:

"I’m far from a Wolves fan… And people will probably say I’m sticking up for the GK union…. BUT… That John Stones goal should’ve been DISALLOWED. Bernardo Silva backs into Jose Sa which takes him out of a comfortable ‘set’ position.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: John Stones' goal in the first time this season that a referee has stuck with his onfield decision after checking on the pitchside monitor.

Foster famously won the League Cup in 2011 with Birmingham City and also made 223 appearances for West Bromwich Albion during his career, two clubs that are known to be rivals of Wolves. However, he has not let his bias cloud his judgement and is standing firm on his feelings regarding the decision that could have massive implications on the Premier League title race.

Interestingly, Foster's verdict differs from that of former official Dermot Gallagher, who claimed that Silva moved away from the goalkeeper's eyeline in enough time to not affect the Portuguese shot-stopper's ability to save the ball.

"He can only be offside when Stones touches it, and when Stones touches it, he's already peeling away so he's not in the line of vision," Gallagher stated. "He's doesn't block the keeper's vision, and the graphic shown earlier, he also doesn't impact upon Sa's ability to play that ball as he moves away from it."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 21/10/2024