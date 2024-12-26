Marcus Rashford is closer than ever to an exit from his boyhood club, Manchester United, but former goalkeeper, Ben Foster, has claimed that he wouldn't even value the forward at a measly £10 million.

Rashford was excluded from the Manchester United squad to face Wolves, and this was the fourth consecutive match in which Ruben Amorim had taken such a decision. After his shock interview last week in which he revealed his intentions for a "new challenge", a plethora of clubs have been linked with his signature ahead of the January transfer window. However, a hefty question mark remains over his off-pitch attitude and commitment, which is a key reason behind Foster's slamming critiques.

Foster Questioned Rashford's Consistency and Commitment

Said he wouldn't even pay £10 million for Man Utd star

Speaking via the Cycling GK podcast, Foster claimed Rashford's inconsistency has ultimately damaged his value on the market, as has with his other drawbacks. He said:

"There's so many people that talk about him that say 'on his day, on his day'. His day is once every 10 games. Genuinely, it's once every 10 games and you can't have a luxury player in the modern game that will give you one game out of 10, it's as simple as that. "Coupled with fact that he gets so much reputation and baggage and everything that comes with it, I don't think Mikel Arteta wants that anywhere near that Arsenal. "I think it'll be an MLS club or something. It's going to have to be a massive wage cut."

Indeed, the Gunners are reportedly in the market for a new forward, and have outlined a number of targets, including Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram. However, Arteta may avoid turning to Manchester United for business, considering Rashford's off-pitch issues, which Foster doesn't think he can recover from: