Highlights Manchester United to bring Dan Ashworth to the club from Newcastle United.

Changes are coming with Sir Jim Ratcliffe's arrival, demanding a shift in mentality.

Former goalkeeper Ben Foster has fired a warning to the 'selfish' players in the squad.

Manchester United are pushing to bring Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth to the club, and former goalkeeper Ben Foster has fired a warning to the current squad, suggesting those who are selfish, unprofessional, or not team players, need to watch their back.

There looks set to be plenty of changes at Old Trafford with Sir Jim Ratcliffe arriving, and it's something the players will be forced to get used to. It's been a difficult few years for the Red Devils, but Ratcliffe and the INEOS group will be demanding a shift in mentality as they fight to steer the club in a different direction.

Ben Foster fires warning to United players

Foster worked with Ashworth at West Brom

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently reported that Manchester United will make a formal proposal to Newcastle United as they attempt to negotiate a fair compensation package to prise Ashworth away from St James' Park. The former Brighton & Hove Albion chief has already said yes to the Red Devils' project and talks are set to take place to seal the move.

Now, former United goalkeeper Foster, who worked with Ashworth during his time at West Bromwich Albion, has given his verdict on what the players at Old Trafford can expect, suggesting that some of them should be worried...

"The ones who are selfish, unprofessional, not team players, you better watch your back!"

The cut-throat nature of Ashworth could be exactly what United need. Many of their squad have underperformed significantly in recent years and improvements in the culture could trickle down to the performances on the pitch. Some of Erik ten Hag's current squad might not like it, but it may have a positive impact on the club, and the Red Devils will benefit from Ashworth's standards in the long term.Related

Man Utd target Dan Ashworth's career at Newcastle is 'over' Manchester United are pushing to bring Newcastle United's Dan Ashworth to the club, and he's already given the green light.

Ratcliffe working on further backroom changes

United set for overhaul

Ashworth being appointed is likely to be one of many changes implemented by Ratcliffe as he stamps his authority on the Manchester club. Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that we should expect to hear about more alterations made by the INEOS founder, with Jason Wilcox someone who the Red Devils are currently targeting.

Wilcox is currently with Championship side Southampton in a director of football role after joining the club from Manchester City. It's no surprise to see Ratcliffe looking to make changes behind the scenes as United prepare for a busy summer transfer window. The recruitment at Old Trafford has been a major problem for many years now, so it's crucial that the right people are brought in to help make decisions on incoming and outgoing transfers.