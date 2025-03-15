Ben Foster played in every division of the English football league system before hanging up his gloves in August 2023 with the rising Wrexham A.F.C. He wore the number one jersey for 12 different clubs, including Premier League giants Manchester United and non-league outfit Tiverton Town.

The 41-year-old gained popularity on his YouTube channel 'The Cycling GK' where he uploaded footage of himself participating in matches during the latter stages of his career. This would include encounters with opposition fans and traveling around the United Kingdom while between the sticks at Watford and Wrexham, with his GoPro 'banned' by the Premier League in 2022.

Foster finished his career visiting some of the most famous grounds in English football, including Anfield and Elland Road, while calling Old Trafford, the second-largest stadium in England, his home while at United. But the stadium that blew him away the most was because of the noise made by thousands of passionate Geordies.

Newcastle's St James' Park 'Rocked' Foster

Ex-Premier League goalkeeper called the noise 'outrageous'