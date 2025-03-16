The experienced and now-retired Ben Foster has been a voice for goalkeepers in the media in recent years and his selection of the best five England goalkeepers of all time is certainly an interesting mix.

Foster was no slouch himself; you may have seen him commit to the football media landscape with podcasts and YouTube clips, but he was an England international who enjoyed 394 games in the Premier League.

He made eight England caps, one of which came in the 2014 World Cup, while also playing for Manchester United, West Brom, Birmingham City, Watford and even came out of retirement aged 39 to help Wrexham rise out of the National League into League Two.

Having rubbed shoulders with top-class keepers across his career, he is well-placed to give his thoughts on the landscape of goalkeepers in England across recent history.

Ben Foster names the five best English goalkeepers of all time

Foster named legendary figures such as Peter Shilton and Ray Clemence in his top five

Speaking on talkSPORT in 2024, Foster was asked to give his top five England goalkeepers of all time. The former Premier League keeper opted to only include players that he had witnessed, with Ray Clemence being the exception due to their player-coach relationship. It also meant that Gordon Banks was not included.

Nevertheless, his five picks included some legendary figures as well as more modern figures as he gave a brief explanation for each of his selections.

Ray Clemence

Career Span: 1965-1988

"He is probably before my time, but Ray Clemence was my first goalie coach at England. He was a lovely man, a fantastic guy and a brilliant coach. He actually showed me some of his videos of the saves he made, so I have to put him in there."

Clemence was best known for his spell with the all-conquering Liverpool side, after joining Bill Shankly's side in 1968. It was there he went on to amass 470 appearances while also winning five league titles, three European Cups, two UEFA Cups and one FA Cup. His England career also saw him play 61 times, but they surprisingly didn't qualify for either of the 1974 and 1978 World Cups.

Peter Shilton

Career Span: 1966-1997

"Again, it's a little before my time, but in his pomp, he was a proper goalkeeper. He carried on playing until he was 50-odd. By all accounts, from the people I've spoken to, he was something special."

Shilton remains an icon in the game; he currently holds the record for the most England appearances and the most appearances by any player at club level with 1,396. He began playing professional football at age 17 at Leicester City and enjoyed a long and successful career which ended 31 years later at Leyton Orient.

His England career included *that* game against Argentina at the 1986 World Cup where Diego Maradona jumped ahead of him to score the famous 'Hand of God' goal. Not long after, Shilton was picking the ball out of the net after he scored the much-heralded 'Goal of the Century' in what was a crazy game and historical moment. That incident left a bitter taste in his mouth as he claimed in 2022 after Maradona's shirt was sold for £7.1million at auction, that he would have ripped up Maradona's shirt from that game.

Jordan Pickford

Career Span: 2011-Present

"This was the easiest part; I think he does a fantastic job for England. I feel so safe when he is in goal."

Having broken into the England side in 2017, Jordan Pickford has been a mainstay in the national team ever since, competing in the 2018 and 2022 World Cups as well as Euro 2020 and Euro 2024. As time has gone on, he has matured into one of the Premier League's most consistent goalkeepers, and one of the best to ever represent the Three Lions.

During that time, he broke records such as becoming the England keeper with the most consecutive scoreless minutes in Euro 2020, beating Banks' previous title of 720 minutes. Furthermore, his 26 appearances in major competitions dethroned Shilton’s 21 caps, with Euro 2024's run to the final helping him move clear, and his current total of 35 clean sheets matches Banks' record, which could be broken in the near future with more internationals to come.

Joe Hart

Career Span: 2003-2024

""A great goalkeeper, he was probably the best keeper I ever trained with. He was so explosive, and he had energy to burn. When he first got into that Man City team, he was phenomenal. I think he was undervalued for England and probably even in his Premier League career - I think he's a Man City legend. For the time he was playing, he was probably one of the best in the world."

Perhaps an underrated goalkeeper, many will remember Pep Guardiola's decision to remove him as the number one option at Manchester City when he arrived in 2016. Up until that point, Hart was considered to be among the world's best, having won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two League Cups in a successful spell.

He was also a four-time Golden Glove winner and produced stunning saves on the big stage as well as earning 75 caps for England as their undisputed number one for a period. Following his time at City, he went on to play for Torino, West Ham, Burnley and Tottenham before heading to Celtic to finish off his career.

David Seaman

Career Span: 1982-2004

"What a goalkeeper - Mr Safe Hands. He was so calm, so steady, so stable, he must have instilled so much confidence in the rest of the team. He has made the best save I have ever seen in my life. It was incredible. Those are the type of saves you might make in training once or twice in your life."

David Seaman is regarded as one of the very best keepers of his generation for his consistency and ability to make world-class saves, which he did at club and international level. His time at Arsenal was trophy-laden as he managed two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, one League Cup and one European Cup Winners' Cup.

His heroics at Euro 1996 saw him finish in the Team of the Tournament as England narrowly missed out in the semi-final on penalties. He had saved a penalty against Spain earlier on in the competition as well. However, many point towards the 2002 World Cup when Ronaldinho managed to chip him from a direct free-kick from over 30 yards, in what was a moment of ingenuity from the Brazilian which left Seaman stranded. However, he remains one of the very best England has ever produced.