Since its re-branding in 1992, the Premier League has homed some sensational defenders, be it the old guard or the up-and-coming defensive greats and now, former Manchester United shot stopper Ben Foster has revealed his top 10 of all time. Whatever your thoughts on the division’s ability to provide unfaltering attackers, the quality of defenders throughout the years cannot be given a second thought.

The old-school batch of Tony Adams, John Terry and Rio Ferdinand are, albeit etched in the memories of football fans from every corner of the globe, long gone and emerging in their place is a new breed of Premier League defenders. Arsenal duo William Saliba and Gabriel, for example, has taken England by storm, while much of the Manchester City defensive-minded crop are widely regarded as some of the best on the planet but are all omitted from the widely discussed list of who are the top 10 best defenders of all time.

As mentioned, Foster has chimed in with his top ten defenders of the Premier League era on his podcast, the Fozcast. The 40-year-old, who last earned his corn during a spell at well-documented League Two side Wrexham, may have ruffled some feathers with his selections. Want to know which defenders make his list? Read on to find out.

10 Ledley King

When fit and raring to play, King was – undoubtedly – wise beyond his years and thanks to his unrivalled ability, is still held in high esteem among fans, pundits, and players alike. But that was the root of the problem, his availability prevented him from reaching the heights he was destined to. The former Tottenham Hotspur colossus was a reliable asset at the back and tended to alleviate attacks on his own – he was that influential. To still be considered one of the top flight’s greatest defenders with an injury-ridden career is no easy feat but the one-club man waltzes his way into Foster’s ten-man list.

9 Tony Adams

Mr. Arsenal himself. Adams was given captaincy duties aged 21 and wore the armband for a further 14 years. An indispensable figure at the heart of everything the north London-based outfit mustered, Adams – like King – earned himself the ‘one-club man’ status. During his 19-year playing career, he chalked up four league titles across three different decades and is widely regarded as one of Arsenal’s greatest ever players, let alone defender. Perhaps unlucky not to find himself higher up the list, the regard he is held in within the Arsenal echo chamber will be enough for the Englishman, especially given he has his own statue outside the club’s stomping ground.

Tony Adams - Arsenal statistics Games 599 Goals 42 Assists 9 Yellow Cards 52 Red Cards 5 All statistics per Transfermarkt

8 Jaap Stam

In his two-season tenure in Greater Manchester, Stam became an adored member of the club, most probably for his ‘hardman’ persona. That, married with the flurry of uninspiring centre-backs to follow, and fans look back on his short but sweet stay fondly. Most notably, the behemothic Dutchman was a vital cog of Sir Alex Ferguson’s well-oiled machine that shocked the world by winning the treble back in 1999. Should he have stayed at the 13-time Premier League winners, three of which Stam enjoyed, for longer, there’s no doubt that he’d be climbing up the ladder into the top half of this list.

7 Kyle Walker

An exemplar modern-day full-back, Walker has the perfect blend of pace and power with a seasoning of technical ability to top off his well-rounded toolkit. The Sheffield-born speedster earned a move to Manchester City after his persistently impressive string of performances for Tottenham and his ability to expertly blend offensive and defensive responsibility followed him to his new employers. On the back of Manchester City’s treble-winning campaign, one in which Walker was a key part of, it’s hard to debate that the former Spurs ace is not deserving of his spot. Forever a man who can be relied upon on the biggest of occasions, Walker will end his career a Premier League legend.

6 Virgil van Dijk

“Wow. Virgil van Dijk in 6th? I’m still not sure.” the retired goalkeeper said.

Not even Fozzy himself is certain that the imperious Dutchman is getting the plaudits he so thoroughly deserves. Arriving on the south coast from Celtic, the cross-shores switch to the Premier League failed to unnerve the Van Dijk. Instead, his arsenal – consisting of aerial prowess, strength, speed, precise passing and so on – has allowed to mould into one of the world’s best defenders of the modern era. Liverpool fans may argue that sixth place is a sign of disrespect to their prized asset, though his longevity – or lack thereof – and considerable drop off since returning from his ACL injury in 2020/21 seems to have dampened Foster’s perception.

5 Nemanja Vidic

The Serbian powerhouse embodied the phrase ‘no-nonsense defending’. Happy to put his head where others are scared to put their feet, as described by former teammate Robin van Persie, you could almost see the fear in the eyes of his opponents as they locked horns. He was one half of the iconic Manchester United duo alongside his English counterpart Ferdinand and will be forever remembered for his ruthless approach to doing what a lot of players avoided like the plague: the dirty work. A key part of one of the best Premier League sides to grace the game, Vidic parted ways with a pentad of Premier League medals – but the accolades didn’t stop there. A dying breed of defender, they just don’t make them like Nemanja nowadays.

4 Vincent Kompany

Aligned with Manchester City’s emergence as a genuine force to be reckoned with in England, Kompany’s undying influence on how the side played and trained is truly unforgettable. There when the club begun to emerge from the depths of despair, City went on to captain his side to four Premier League titles alongside a plethora of other honours. Marred by injury, the imperious Belgian could’ve wondered onto the podium if he hadn’t missed so much time away from the turf. The supreme ruler of “what could have been”. Also: that goal against Leicester City. That audacity of the strike in itself is worthy of a top half spot.

Vincent Kompany - Manchester City statistics Games 360 Goals 20 Assists 11 Yellow Cards 79 Red Cards 4 All statistics per Transfermarkt

3 Ashley Cole

Loved by Chelsea fans and hated by those of an Arsenal persuasion, Cole takes the first spot on the podium. London-born Cole, who was also a 107-cap England international, played 385 games in the topflight and has a litany of honours on his CV to show for. If Gunners fans can put their club allegiance and hatred aside, they can even admit that he is the greatest left-back to play in the league. Cole shaped the role to be one where being able to do it all almost became a necessity. Pace, stamina, defensive acumen. Cole seriously was the full package.

2 Rio Ferdinand

Foster prefaced his selection by claiming that fans of his former club Manchester United will not be overly pleased by where Ferdinand finds himself.

“The Man United fans are going to be hating this.”

Dwelling in second place on Foster’s list, Ferdinand enjoyed a widely successful stint in Stretford and forged quite possibly the most formidable partnership, with his partner in crime Vidic, the English topflight has been witness to. Considered ahead of his time thanks to his above-the-grade ball playing antics, his presence at the back allowed all of his employers to have controlled possession from back to front. But don’t let that cloud over his imperious nature as a defender, he was calculated in his approach and hardly put a foot wrong in his Premier League days.

1 John Terry

Captain. Leader. Legend. By playing every single minute of Chelsea’s 2014/15 title-winning campaign, there was no defender that elicited such widespread team improvement, not least because of his unmatched leadership capabilities. He also had a knack of making an impact at the top of the pitch as he currently holds the title of being the highest-scoring defender in the storied history of the division. Spending all 19 years of his illustrious career in the blue of the Stamford Bridge outfit, he was the long-standing backbone behind their most wonderful, trophy-hoarding years. And while the off-field issues were aplenty, his demeanor once he laced up and walked onto the grass was second to none.