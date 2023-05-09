Wrexham goal keeper Ben Foster made his complete Premier League predictions ahead of this season, and with the end nearly upon us, how has he done so far?

Foster came out of retirement to sign for high-flying National League side Wrexham – who are owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The former Manchester United keeper was signed to help them return to the English Football League after a 15-year absence – and it worked.

Against second-placed Notts County, Foster saved a 97th-minute penalty to keep his side 3-2 in front and so the Welsh club’s risk paid off.

During his time off from football, he continued to thrive with his online presence and made YouTube videos and podcast during his time off.

In one of his pre-season videos, he went on to predict how the Premier League would finish from 1st to 20th and gave explanations for them all.

Let’s see how he’s got on.

Video: Ben Foster predicted the Premier League table ahead of the season

How well have Ben Foster’s predictions gone?

1st. Manchester City (1st): "There could be a treble. I think they'll win one of the cups, the Premier League and the Champions League."

Man City are still on course to win the treble like Foster confidently predicted at the start of the season. They’re one point ahead of title rivals Arsenal with a game in hand, have a Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid and are in the FA Cup final against Man Utd.

2nd. Chelsea (11th): "Same prediction as last season."

Chelsea are currently 11th and enduring a very substandard season. They've had three managers take charge over the course of the season. None of the coaches, however, have been able to make the most of their £600m spend on reinforcements.

3rd. Liverpool (5th): "I can't see them being up there trying to win the Premier League. I just can't."

Though Liverpool aren’t in 3rd place like Foster had predicted, their late charge for Champions League qualification is alive as they’re closing in on Man Utd. If things go their way, a third-placed finish is viable.

4th. Tottenham (6th): "They've made some exciting signings and made them early doors."

Tottenham are there or thereabouts, currently sat in sixth place, but Brighton are two points away from them with two games in hand. Forget Champions League, there is a possibility that Spurs will end this season in eighth spot without any European football.

5th. Arsenal (2nd): "Massive signing in Gabriel Jesus. They've been crying out for that guy for a long time."

Foster has underestimated Mikel Arteta and his impressive Arsenal side as, although they have crashed out of all club competitions early on, their title chase remains. In all honesty, we don’t think anyone expected Arsenal to go toe-to-toe with this City side this season.

6th. Manchester United (4th): "I still don't think they've got enough to get top four."

Manchester United are sat in a top four spot as things stand but still have the chance to drop out. They won the Carabao Cup against Newcastle in February and have a FA Cup final against Man City to look forward to in June.

7th. Leicester (18th): "I'm still predicting a strong season from them."

Wow. Foster got this one wrong – very wrong. Leicester are in a relegation spot but are just two points away from Everton who are safe. The goalkeeper predicted Leicester would earn a Conference League spot, but they may get relegated to the Championship, instead.

8th. West Ham (15th): "It's going to be a good season. I think top 10."

West Ham finished in 7th place last season, and Foster predicted another top-ten finish. Despite their progression in the UEFA Conference League this campaign, they have been domestically poor and currently sit in 15th.

9th. Newcastle (4th): "There's a real nice buzz about the place."

Newcastle have been a surprise package this season and are looking to return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2002/03 season. They also made it to the Carabao Cup final but fell short to Manchester United. Foster’s prediction is off by five spots.

10th. Wolves (13th): "A steady Premier League side. Top 10 but only just."

Foster’s comment of Wolves being a ‘steady Premier League side’ is factually correct. They are presumably safe from relegation but are not threatening the top half of the table by any stretch. They are currently 13th but 10 points adrift of relegation.

11th. Brighton (7th): "Their manager alone is worth a few positions higher."

The manager Foster referenced left for Chelsea and then lost his job there. His replacement at Brighton, Roberto De Zerbi, has them in 7th place, with two games in hand on Liverpool and Spurs. They also impressed in the FA Cup but were knocked out in the semi-finals to Manchester United.

12th. Aston Villa (8th): "They've got ability. I don't think they'll get top 10 though."

Villa look nailed on to finish in the top 10 and may even be a surprise contender for European football come the end of the campaign. Foster’s prediction wasn’t too far off, but Unai Emery’s appointment has given this side a new identity.

13th. Crystal Palace (12th): "I think they'll have a decent year."

Foster almost got this one spot on as he predicted Palace to finish one place lower than they currently are. Roy Hodgson replaced Patrick Vieira as their manager recently and has kept them relatively far away from any relegation worries.

14th. Everton (17th): "I don't think they'll be too disappointed with 14th."

No, you’re right Ben, they wouldn’t be too disappointed with 14th seeing as they are just two points ahead of the relegation zone with three games outstanding.

15th. Brentford (9th): "I don't think they're going to do as well as last season."

Foster prediction of Brentford to finish off worse than they did last season in 13th place but have defied his expectations to be fighting for a place in Europe. They’re currently in ninth spot and doing much better than last term.

16th. Leeds (19th): "I don't think they'll get relegated, but it'll be a tough season for them."

Though Foster predicted Leeds would endure a tough season, he stated that they would be safe from relegation. As things stand, he’d be wrong as Leeds currently reside in 19th place in the table, though they are not mathematically relegated yet.

17th. Fulham (10th): "I think they're going to scrape by."

Foster’s prediction of Fulham scraping by is a huge underestimation of what they’ve achieved this season. They’re sat in the top-half with the potential of climbing up higher dependent on the outcome of the last three games.

18th: Southampton (20th): "I worry for them this season."

And worry, so you should. Southampton are at the bottom of the table and look poised to go down after their 11-year stint in the Premier League. They’re currently in a sad state of affairs and are six points off 19th-placed Leeds.

19th. Nottingham Forest (16th): "It's going to be tough this season."

Foster did predict that Forest would have difficulties thrown their way this season, but they are currently out of the spots for relegation. Anything could happen, though, and Steve Cooper’s side may succumb to the drop just one season after promotion.

20th: Bournemouth (14th): "It's going to be a tough old season. I do worry. I really, really worry."

Bournemouth’s recent rejuvenation has seen them shoot out of the relegation spots as they are now in 14th spot, though Foster predicted the south coast side to go straight back down.