Highlights Ben Foster has drawn up his predictions for the top four of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

The former goalkeeper has predicted his old side, Manchester United, to fall short of Champions League qualification.

Manchester City are tipped to beat Arsenal to the title, with Tottenham taking third and Liverpool rounding the top four off.

As the new Premier League season draws ever closer, many in the watching world have begun to draft their early predictions up and down the table. One of the most intriguing fights, as ever, will likely be the race to fill out the top four, achieving qualification to the coveted Champions League.

The standard 'Big Six' have been scattered and disrupted over the past few campaigns, with the likes of Aston Villa and Newcastle United having breached Europe's premier competition. All eyes are once again swivelling to the upper echelons of the table as early shouts and plans are made.

The likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea will be dreaming of making their way back into the Champions League once again, whereas those from the upper-mid table will be hoping to launch an assault on the top tier.

One man who has staked his predictions for the top four is former Manchester United, Watford and Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster. Speaking in a podcast on his YouTube channel, the former England shot-stopper shared his thoughts, with no place in the top four for his former side. See what he had to say in the video below (8.38 onwards):

Ben Foster's Premier League Top Four (2024/25) 1st Manchester City 2nd Arsenal 3rd Tottenham 4th Liverpool

1 Man City

The ex-goalie does not see the title spree ending this year

Foster kicked off his predictions with a fairly commonplace shout, and that is for Manchester City to continue their run of dominance at the helm of the Premier League, winning a 7th title under Pep Guardiola, and their fifth in a row.

It's a simple shout which is also commonly agreed upon within the watching world, with the Citizens having dominated the Premier League since Guardiola's transformation of the side. The expectations for Man City needed little explanation from Foster, who simply backed his claim by saying:

"The top two sort of picks itself. Manchester City, then Arsenal."

2 Arsenal

Foster does not foresee a successful title attempt for Arsenal

Foster's next prediction was to state that Arsenal are likely to fall short of their aspirations of winning a Premier League title for the first time in 20 years once again this season. The Gunners fell just short of Manchester City on the final day of the 2023/24 campaign.

Arsenal have only made one signing this summer, as have Manchester City with Savio from French side Troyes, in Riccardo Calafiori from Champions League qualifiers Bologna, and Foster does not believe they will be able to launch a successful title challenge in their third straight attempt at doing so.

Foster does believe that the choice of Mikel Arteta's men in second is as simple a selection as Man City winning the league, providing no further explanation as to his belief, simply listing them alongside The Citizens by saying that the two will pick themselves.

3 Tottenham

Foster calls for Spurs to achieve a podium place

Backed with the arrival of £65m man Dominic Solanke, Foster predicted Tottenham to make their way into the top four in place of Manchester United, who his co-hosts predicted would take the spot instead.

Foster did refer to Spurs making their way into the top three as "sneaky", and clearly favoured the north London outfit over his former side, who he claimed had too many changes to put up a proper fight for Champions League football. The ex-goalkeeper did highlight some key performers for the coming season at Old Trafford:

"There's been too many ins and outs, and too much disruption. I think Kobbie Mainoo did really well at the Euros and is going to play a massive part this season, the same with [Alejandro] Garnacho at the Copa America."

4 Liverpool

Foster notes the loss of Klopp as a big factor

Though he noted that the loss of legendary manager Jurgen Klopp would be a big thing to overcome at Anfield for the coming season, Foster predicts a top four finish in Arne Slot's first season in the Liverpool hot seat.

The former West Bromwich Albion man predicted that the Reds would achieve success in their bid for Champions League qualification, but did at least state that the loss of Klopp would prevent them from putting up a title fight:

"It's so hard to replace somebody like that [Klopp]. People say that it's the squad that does it, but Jurgen Klopp specifically pushes that team to be where they are, who they are."