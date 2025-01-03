Former Manchester United and Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster may be one of the most popular ex-footballers on social media today, but that hasn't stopped him from upsetting Arsenal fans after naming his Premier League Team of the Season so far. Appearing in a recent video on his YouTube channel, the former shot-stopper was joined by Darren Bent as the pair discussed their picks for the best XI of the campaign.

Despite the likes of Bukayo Saka and William Saliba continuing to impress for the Gunners this season, Foster made the bold call to exclude any of Mikel Arteta's squad from his team, while including three Nottingham Forest stars following their incredible first half of the season.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Jordan Pickford, Ola Aina, Virgil van Dijk, Nikola Milenkovic, Milos Kerkez

If there's any area of the pitch that Foster should have expert knowledge of, it's in between the sticks. He has used that to decide that Jordan Pickford deserves the nod over the likes of David Raya and Kopa Trophy winner Emiliano Martinez. Despite Everton sitting in 16th in the table, it is not for their lack of defensive efforts, as the England number one is second in the Golden Glove rankings with seven clean sheets, one behind Matz Sels, who Foster said was a close second.

There are the first of two Nottingham Forest players in the defence, as the former West Brom man selected Ola Aina at right-back and Nikola Milenkovic in the middle. While Aina has had experience in the top flight before, it is Milenkovic's first taste, and he has taken to it like a duck to water, establishing himself as one of the best defenders in the division already.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is arguably the first selection that won't raise any eyebrows, with the Dutchman back to his absolute best form this term. That leaves the final spot to a man who is linked with joining Van Dijk at Liverpool in Milos Kerkez. The Bournemouth left-back is still youthful but is earning plenty of admiration for his recent displays and has been touted as the long-term replacement for Andy Robertson at Anfield.

Midfielders

Joelinton, Morgan Gibbs-White, Cole Palmer