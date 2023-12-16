Highlights Ben Foster, a Premier League goalkeeper for over 15 years, has ranked the 10 greatest goalkeepers in England's top tier since 1992.

The art of goalkeeping. Contrary to belief, there is much more to it than being a menacing figure that can see all other 21 players on the pitch – and, luckily for avid viewers of the Premier League, the England top tier has been home to many shot-stopping animals over the years.

From Premier League royalty trio Peter Schmeichel, David Seaman and Petr Cech to the new guard, consisting of Brazilian duo Ederson and Alisson Becker, mustering a top 10 list is no easy feat. Some big names, inevitably, miss out, while adjusting those on your podium is trickier than first thought. Well, who better to listen to than someone who has been there, done that and worn the goalkeeping jersey? Ben Foster, formerly of Manchester United and Watford, has chimed in with his top 10 goalkeepers since the Premier League’s inception in 1992 on his podcast, the Fozcast.

The 40-year-old, who hung up his boots in the summer, racked up 10 shy of 400 appearances inbetween the sticks in the Premier League - with that said, however, he may have ruffled some feathers with his left-field selections. Want to know which goalkeepers make his list? What are you waiting for?

1 Petr Cech

443 games, 367 goals conceded, 207 clean sheets

What a way to start. The 124-cap Czech Republic international hardly put a glove wrong in his 11-year stint at Chelsea, one which saw him collect four Premier League medals. An imposingly big figure between the posts, Cech’s name is enshrined in the mythology of England’s top flight and is ranked the third-best player to play for both the west Londoners and their rivals Arsenal.

Not only does Cech hold the record for the most clean sheets in the division’s history, but he was also a standout star in its greatest-ever defensive line. In the 2005/05 season – one which saw him bend over and pick the ball out the back of his net on 15 occasions – he embarked on a 1,024-minute period of not conceding. Just awe-inspiring.

2 Alisson Becker

187 games, 156 goals conceded, 84 clean sheets (as of 16/12/23)

Arguably the greatest goalkeeper of the current era is Alisson, a mainstay in Liverpool’s formidable back line. Forget Thibaut Courtois, Mike Maignan and Marc-André ter Stegen, the Brazilian, who is the best-paid stopper in England, has continued to make an unrivalled impact on Liverpool’s fortunes since his arrival from AS Roma.

Not only does his shot-stopping capabilities prevail, but his composure and leadership qualities were ever-present in the Reds’ respective Premier League and Champions League triumphs – and he is thoroughly deserving of his silver medal. Maybe, just maybe, in a few years' time, he will have eclipsed Cech in terms of Premier League greatness.

3 Ederson

232 games, 180 goals conceded, 108 clean sheets (as of 16/12/23)

With enough ball-playing ability to forge a career as a decent midfielder, Ederson’s arrival at the Etihad Stadium revolutionised the way that Pep Guardiola’s side play – it’s that simple. Becoming a vital cog in arguably the league’s greatest-ever sides, the Brazilian’s influence cannot be overlooked.

A five-time winner of the Premier League, he became the third-quickest goalkeeper to reach the 100-clean sheet milestone, though he could’ve been there earlier if it wasn’t for his tendency to wander and, as such, often give up easy goals. The odd blunder aside, Ederson’s game encapsulates what being a modern goalkeeper is about. Mobile, composed and intelligent.

4 Peter Schmeichel

310 games, 287 goals conceded, 129 clean sheets

Schmeichel was goalkeeping personified. An absolute colossus, too. The towering shadow of the Dane was enough to strike fear into the best partnerships that the nation has ever seen. And what he lacked in the ball-playing department was quickly forgotten about, courtesy of his trustworthy hands.

Standing at 6ft 3in, Schmeichel was Sir Alex Ferguson’s charm between the sticks, becoming his most-used goalkeeper in terms of appearances, and was part of five of the Scotsman’s Premier League triumphs, including the historic treble-winners, during his stay at the Theatre of Dreams and even has a specific style of save remembered after him – the starfish save was really his trademark manoeuvre.

5 Edwin van der Sar

313 games, 302 goals conceded, 136 clean sheets

From one Manchester United cult hero to another, Edwin van der Sar makes the list, having kept a whopping 136 clean sheets in his 313-game Premier League career. As reliable as they are packaged, he had the job of replacing Schmeichel – and as you can guess, that’s quite onerous.

But his world-class status prevailed and is best demonstrated by his record-breaking run of clean sheets during the 2008/09 season - a run in which may never be broken. Van der Sar’s air of stability offered calmness to the men in front of him, while striking genuine terror into those that dared to go up against him. With a clean sheet average of 42.17%, you have to tip your hat to the flying Dutchman.

Edwin van der Sar - Career Statistics Club Games Minutes Goals conceded Clean sheets Ajax 312 28,146 259 139 Manchester United 266 23,815 202 135 Fulham 154 13,774 183 52 Juventus 88 7,858 74 41 All statistics per Transfermarkt

6 David Seaman

344 games, 290 goals conceded, 145 clean sheets

A picture of Seaman, with his ponytail swishing above his name, is etched into many football fans’ brains – while many may not remember how consistent he was for Arsenal. Behind a relatively unshaken defence, he helped them to Premier League titles while at Highbury, with the Gunners cult hero amassing 141 clean sheets in the process, the fourth-most in the competition's history.

He may not have exuded a lot of confidence with the ball at his feet, but back in the day, that wasn’t too much of a problem. Seaman’s shot-stopping abilities lapped up the respect of every striker across the land, and he remains one of the greatest goalkeeping technicians to this day.

7 David de Gea

415 games, 446 goals conceded, 148 clean sheets

When a fresh-faced David de Gea tipped up at Carrington for the first time, many would’ve expected to have over a decade of service. Extending past his ill-fated departure from Manchester United in the summer, it would be remiss to disregard how well the Spaniard performed for the Red Devils over his 12-year stay at the club - so much so that he's included in the best team of players Jose Mourino has worked with.

A catalogue of outlandish saves and incredible picturesque reflexes is worthy of a spot in anyone’s top 10 alone. The Spaniard, who played 415 games in the Premier League, will be remembered as an Old Trafford figure, who would often save their bacon, winning no less than four Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year awards thanks to his mind-bending individual heroics.

8 Joe Hart

340 games, 383 goals conceded, 127 clean sheets

In the grand scheme of Premier League goalkeepers, Joe Hart - unusual tattoos aside - certainly doesn’t get enough plaudits. Admittedly, the 36-year-old’s decline is in plain sight, but forgetting that he was, arguably, the best in the world at the peak of his powers would be silly.

109 of his 127 clean sheets of his top tier career came during his trophy-stacked spell at Manchester City, while also adding two Premier League trophies to his CV in the sequence. Not only was the Englishman agile, but he was incredibly vocal, regularly offering teammates instructions – and sometimes expletives – to ensure they were all aligned in doing what they did best: winning.

Top 10 Premier League clean sheet holders of all-time Position Player Figure 1. Petr Cech 207 2. David James 172 3. Mark Schwarzer 153 4. David de Gea 148 5. David Seaman 145 6. Nigel Martyn 141 7= Pepe Reina 136 7= Edwin van der Sar 136 9. Tim Howard 133 10. Brad Freidel 132 All statistics per Transfermarkt

9 Shay Given

451 games, 607 goals conceded, 116 clean sheets

A career blessed by longevity, Shay Given has plied his trade in the Premier League for a quintet of clubs: Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Stoke City, though it was his time spent in Manchester and Tyneside that cemented his status as one of the division’s finest.

Often left on the periphery of conversations, 113-clean sheet Given was a domineering figure for Newcastle United during his pomp and his legacy is defined by an array of incredible saves. The goalkeeper-turned-pundit quality was showcased in his 451-game career in the Premier League – but don’t be fooled by his rate of conceding; the 134-cap Ireland international was a superb goalkeeper.

10 Pepe Reina

297 games, 267 goals conceded, 136 clean sheets

Pepe Reina may not be the best goalkeeper on the list by any stretch of the imagination, though he was a bundle of excitement. His Anfield tenure, filled to the brim with breath-taking saves, allowed him to bag an awful lot of Premier League clean sheets – 47.7% to be precise, while he had to settle for the spot between the sticks in the best team to never win the top flight.

The insipid stint at Aston Villa that followed gives the Spaniard something of a bad rap among the rest of the bunch – but that is, simply, unfair. As one of the first men between the posts in the Premier League to embrace the ball-playing aspect of goalkeeper life, that combined with his agility makes his highlight reels spectacular viewing. Still going strong at 41 with Spanish side Villarreal, the one-time World Cup winner deserves his rightful flowers.