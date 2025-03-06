Liverpool’s goal has been ever-so-safe since Alisson Becker arrived from AS Roma in the summer of 2018 – but Ben Foster, who notably played for Manchester United, snubbed him when naming football’s best goalkeeper right now.

A position perennially ignored with regard to the plethora of award ceremonies – as evidenced by Lev Yashin, at the age of 34, being the only goalkeeper in football history to become a recipient of football’s most prized gong, the Ballon d’Or.

But, since moving from Italy to England, there is plenty of evidence to suggest that Alisson, a 70-cap Brazil international, has been one of the – if not the – best in the business in recent seasons because of his natural-born shot-stopping.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alisson's nine-save display against PSG in the their 24/25 Champions League tie with PSG was the most of his Liverpool career.

Foster, as mentioned, left a number of fans scratching their heads when tasked with naming the best goalkeeper in world football as he picked Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez over fellow Premier League bearer, Alisson of Liverpool.

“We are talking about the two best goalies in the world right now. Alisson and Emi Martinez, and I went, I am going to go for Emi Martinez,” the 41-year-old said when comparing the pair on his ‘Cycling GK’ YouTube channel.

For me, [he is] the best goalie in the world. At any one game, if I had to pick a goalie, I will have Emi Martinez. Liverpool fans, please don’t hate me for this, as I think Alisson is the second best in the world.

After imploring the Anfield faithful not to hate him, Foster insisted that, by his own admission, Martinez – widely regarded as one of the most acrobatic goalkeepers in the long and storied history of football, is superior to the Reds man.

“I am not saying he is rubbish, I am saying Emi Martinez is probably just ahead of him at this moment in time. But that is what you get when you have a world-class goalkeeper in goal for you, he makes saves like he did in the game as well.”

Martinez, 32, failed to make the cut at Arsenal between 2012 and 2020 and made just 38 appearances for the north Londoners’ senior side amid a string of loan spells at the likes of Reading, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Reading.

Aston Villa were the team to take a risk on signing the Argentine in 2020 and he, thanks to his imposing nature, has since played a pivotal part in their transformation from top-half hopefuls to persistent challengers for top four credentials.