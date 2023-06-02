Ben Foster has estimated how much Wrexham’s co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney spent on the post-season trip to Las Vegas.

And the supposed cost of the celebrations are eye-watering.

The Red Dragons enjoyed a special season, finishing top of the National League with an incredible 111 points.

The club will play in the Football League for the first time in 15 years next season, and everyone will be eager to build on this campaign’s success.

Before that though, Wrexham’s players were treated to an all-expenses paid trip by their two owners.

The Hollywood actors flew the squad out to Vegas for a four-day party, with footage emerging of the team in the famous Hakkasan nightclub.

Foster reveals the cost of Wrexham's Las Vegas trip

More pictures emerged on social media as the trip went on.

Club captain Ben Tozer ran through the itinerary of the holiday on talkSPORT last month, mentioning the numerous pool parties the players got involved in, how they got on stage with Steve Aoki, and explained that there was even an ice sculpture waiting for them at the Bellagio.

It certainly looked lavish from the outside. And now Foster has given people an indication as to how expensive the trip was.

The former Watford man was a mid-season signing for Wrexham, having previously announced his retirement, but he played a vital role in their title charge by saving a crucial penalty in added time against Notts County.

His heroics in that match helped ensure that the boys flew out to Vegas, but sitting down on The Fellas podcast with Calfreezy and TheBurntChip, he described the whole thing as “hard work.”

“The way that Rob McElhenney and Ryan put it on for us, laid it on for us, was just like nothing I've ever seen,” he said.

“We got there and it was just straight to the shower, straight get changed, go to Hakkasan for dinner and then we're going to Hakkasan nightclub straight afterwards. All expenses paid.”

The goalkeeper was then asked how much he reckoned the trip cost, to which he answered: “Got to be £500,000, had to be at least half a million genuinely it had to be because they just looked after everything.”

Video: Foster on Wrexham’s trip to Vegas

Foster went on to discuss the videos that emerged online of the team in Hakkasan, detailing that world-famous DJ, Steve Aoki, had a special treat lined up for the squad.

“We walk in and whatever's playing, the music shuts off and they start playing a Wrexham song," he said.

“We've got a massive closed-off VIP area, and there's Wrexham drapes falling from the ceiling, poppers going off everywhere with confetti, glitter.

“There's a screen and it's showing like Paul Mullin scoring goals and stuff like that! It's 1am and they've stopped the music and they're putting this stuff on, and every one of us is just going 'What on earth's going on here?!'”

Wrexham confirmed last month that talks were ongoing with Foster about a potential new deal for next season.

But coach David Jones has recently admitted that he's unsure if the ex-England international will remain at the club.

"We knew what we were bringing in with Ben towards the end of the season," he told the Manchester Evening News.

"He's played at the highest level. We know he brings personality to the dressing room and on the pitch I think he displayed that in his performances and came up with big moments."

"With Ben, I don't know what he plans to do next year and what the plans for the club are but he's a top goalkeeper still at his age. It is for the club and Ben to decide what the situation is there but we want the strongest squad and despite being here for a short time, Ben was a massive part of that."