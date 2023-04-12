Sometimes a fairytale story will take over in the world of football.

Recently, that has been Wrexham and their journey to the top of the National League. A club owned by two Hollywood stars in the shape of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Even they would be surprised at how much football and Wrexham have consumed them during that time.

Monday saw a clash between the Titans. Wrexham vs Notts County. Two centurions but only one automatic promotion place. It felt like winner takes all, and what a game it was.

For Ben Foster, Wrexham's goalkeeper, it was a game he thought he'd never be in. Last year he announced his retirement from the game at 39, he had turned down several opportunities to return, most notably from Premier League giants Newcastle United. The call of his former club Wrexham, however, was one that he couldn't turn down.

There he was, just 18 days after returning to football, saving a stoppage-time penalty to ensure Wrexham victory and move three points clear at the top of the table.

Ben Foster on YouTube

Foster has over one million subscribers on his YouTube channel The Cycling GK. His channel provides a unique insight into the life of a professional goalkeeper.

During the COVID-19 pandemic and through the lockdowns, his subscribers shot up. While at Watford, Foster conducted online spin classes for his teammates to keep fit. The veteran goalkeeper is one of the most likable personalities in football, a reason why so many get drawn to his YouTube channel.

Foster coming out of retirement to rejoin Wrexham adds to the club's fairytale story. Football works in mysterious ways sometimes. Call it fate or a meant-to-be moment - it's a huge reason why two Hollywood stars have had their lives changed by it and why Foster returned. He came back to feel that emotion again. It's addictive and hard to let go of.

Wrexham vs Notts County

Wrexham and Notts County have been battling it out for the only automatic promotion spot all season. The form of both sides has given the league more attention, with two teams reaching 100 points in the same season. One will suffer heartache and the other unbridled joy. The contrast of emotions is hard to find anywhere else.

Having suffered a shock defeat to Halifax Town in their previous game, Wrexham had surrendered the top spot to Notts County going into the game, and what a game it turned out to be.

John Bostock curled a sumptuous free-kick into the top corner to put the Magpies ahead in first-half stoppage-time.

Wrexham fought back, though, in the second half and surged into a 2-1 lead thanks to goals from Paul Mullin (Who else?) and Jacob Mendy. The Racecourse roar was prominent.

Just as Wrexham thought they were in charge and on course for a vital win, Notts County drew level through Kyle Cameron with 15 minutes to play.

The drama wasn't over, though, oh no, as Elliot Lee pounced on some chaotic County defending to put Wrexham back in front.

The famous Racecourse roar became muted once again, however, as the visitors were given a golden chance to level in stoppage time. Foster has saved numerous penalties during his career, this one may well have been the sweetest under the circumstances.

Wrexham will be able to clinch promotion with a draw at home to Boreham Wood on the 22nd of April if they beat Barnet and Yeovil Town in their next two games.

The Wrexham fairytale continues!