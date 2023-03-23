Everton defender Ben Godfrey is an 'archetypal' Sean Dyche player, journalist Pete O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old has struggled with injuries this season but is now being given a chance under Dyche.

Everton news - Ben Godfrey

Godfrey signed for Everton from Norwich City for a fee of £25m back in 2020.

The signing of Godfrey may have gone slightly under the radar at the time, with former manager Carlo Ancelotti bringing James Rodriguez, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Allan to the club in the same window.

Godfrey broke his leg on the opening day of the season against Chelsea but has recently worked his way back into the starting eleven, replacing Vitalii Mykolenko at left-back over the last few weeks, as per Transfermarkt.

The former Shrewsbury Town loanee may struggle to play in his favoured centre-back role, with Dyche overloaded with players in this position.

Godfrey's first start under Dyche was against Nottingham Forest, and the latter was full of praise for the stand-in left-back. He said: “I must mention Ben Godfrey as well... it’s not easy getting slotted in. Myko was ill, he slots in and he gets on with his job. I was very pleased for him.”

What has O'Rourke said about Godfrey?

O'Rourke has suggested that Godfrey is an ideal player for Dyche and it's no surprise to see him getting regular minutes under the former Burnley boss.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think he's an archetypal Dyche player. Godfrey is a no-nonsense, modern-day defender who loves to defend. He's a big strong boy and a great athlete as well. He's a big fan favourite with the Everton faithful."

What is Godfrey's best position?

With Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane and Mason Holgate as centre-back options, being as versatile as Godfrey is hugely beneficial to the 25-year-old.

Holgate and Mina are yet to start a game under Dyche, but Godfrey has now made four appearances under the new regime due to being able to play on the left-hand side of defence.

Despite performing well in this position under Dyche, there's no doubt the latter will be looking to bring in a more natural full-back for this position in the near future.

Dyche relies on his full-backs to receive the ball on the left and cross from deep, and Godfrey offers very little for Everton in terms of getting forward and contributing in the final third.