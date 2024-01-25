Highlights Leeds United are interested in signing Everton defender Ben Godfrey, but they may face competition from Sheffield United and clubs from abroad.

Godfrey has struggled for game time at Everton and could potentially depart before the end of the transfer window.

Godfrey's versatility, having played in multiple positions, could make him a valuable option for Leeds, especially since they have already lost two full-backs in the January transfer window.

Leeds United are interested in signing Everton defender Ben Godfrey, and talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on the situation, suggesting that they will face competition from Sheffield United and clubs from abroad.

With Godfrey struggling for game time at Goodison Park this season, there is a possibility that the Everton defender departs before the end of the transfer window. Daniel Farke could be in the market for a new centre-back, especially one who is capable of covering multiple positions. The Whites are battling to gain promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, so reinforcements may be necessary to help them get over the line.

Godfrey signed for Everton back in 2020 for a fee of around £20m from Championship outfit Norwich City. The England international has been a key player and produced some impressive performances during his time with the Toffees, but he's fallen down the pecking order under Sean Dyche.

Leeds face competition for Godfrey

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are one of the sides showing an interest in Godfrey, but the report claims that he would prefer a move overseas, with AC Milan considering the defender. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Italian side Genoa are also interested - 777 Partners, who have agreed a takeover at Goodison Park, also own Genoa. A departure could be likely, especially with the Toffees needing the funds, but Leeds might find it difficult in the race due to some top-level sides competing.

Ben Godfrey - Career stats by position Position Games Centre-back 132 Defensive midfield 54 Left-back 24 Right-back 14 Central midfielder 5 All stats according to Transfermarkt - as of 25/01/2024

Godfrey has played in a host of different positions during his career, which could make him a useful versatile option for Farke. The Yorkshire outfit have already lost two full-backs in Djed Spence and Luke Ayling in the January transfer window, so finding a player capable of playing on both sides of defence would be hugely beneficial.

Everton boss Dyche recently addressed the future of Godfrey, but he was unable to provide an update on whether anything was close in terms of a departure...

"Ben is going along very well, his professional attitude is outstanding, he’s well thought of in the group. He hasn’t had as much game time as he’d like, he’s frustrated by that quite obviously but I must make clear, not frustrated with me and the situation, he’s frustrated to not play but he’s a fantastic professional and he continues to push himself and the group and that’s what kind of guy he is.”

Related Connor Roberts is a 'concrete target' for Leeds in January Leeds United are still interested in a potential deal for Burnley full-back Connor Roberts at Elland Road this winter.

Alex Crook - Godfrey conversations taking place

Crook has suggested that Leeds are one of the sides who are interested in signing Godfrey this month, along with Sheffield United and clubs from overseas. The talkSPORT reporter adds that conversations are happening regarding a potential deal at the moment, but Everton would like to sell him rather than a loan with only 18 months left on his deal. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Crook said...

"They're definitely one of the clubs in for Godfrey as are Sheffield United, and I think some overseas clubs. The stumbling block there is that he's got 18 months left on his deal. So I think ideally, Everton would like to sell him or if they loan him he's going to have to sign a new contract to protect his value. So I think those conversations are happening as we speak."

Wilfried Gnonto was the story of the summer transfer window at Elland Road. The Italian international made it clear that he wanted to leave the club, handing in a transfer request with Premier League side Everton pushing to secure his signature. The young forward ultimately remained with the Yorkshire outfit for the first half of the campaign, but with the January window in full flow, question marks have arisen once again regarding his future.

It's understood that a host of clubs remain interested in the 20-year-old, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming that nothing is close or imminent despite teams showing an interest. Now, according to The Athletic, Gnonto is close to signing a new contract with the club. Despite his lack of game time this season, Leeds clearly see him as a player for the future that they are desperate to keep at Elland Road.