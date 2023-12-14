Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing defender Ben Godfrey from Everton, who is open to a move due to lack of game time.

Godfrey's versatility in playing multiple positions makes him an attractive option for Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham have alternative defensive targets, including Jarrad Branthwaite and Marc Guehi, as they prepare for the January transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Everton defender Ben Godfrey, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on their potential pursuit, discussing the England international's stance on moving clubs.

Godfrey signed for the Toffees back in 2020 for a fee which could rise to a total of £30m from Norwich City, as per Sky Sports. The 25-year-old has enjoyed spells of being a regular in the Everton side since his arrival, but he's now fallen down the pecking order under Sean Dyche. Spurs need to add depth to their squad after recent injuries, so Godfrey could be an option for Ange Postecoglou.

Micky van de Ven was brought to the club during the summer transfer window, but an injury has ruled him out until 2024. Postecoglou has been forced to utilise full-backs in the middle of defence at times this season, so we could see them bring in another body in January.

Ben Godfrey makes sense for Ange Postecoglou

According to talkSPORT, Spurs are considering a move for out of favour Everton defender Godfrey. Due to the emergence of Jarrad Branthwaite this season and the reliability of James Tarkowski, the former Norwich centre-back has found game time hard to come by. As a result, Spurs could look to take advantage. It might not make an awful lot of sense for the north London club from the outside looking in, considering he's struggling to get into Sean Dyche's side, but his versatility could make him a useful option for Postecoglou.

Ben Godfrey - Career stats by position Position Games Centre-back 132 Defensive midfield 54 Left-back 24 Right-back 14 Central midfielder 5 All stats according to Transfermarkt

Godfrey has played in a host of positions throughout his career, which could be a key reason for Postecoglou considering bringing him to Hotspur Way. The Australian manager likes his players to be fluid and move into multiple areas of the pitch throughout games, so being comfortable in different positions is hugely beneficial in his setup.

Football Insider have recently claimed that the Toffees would be open to allowing Godfrey to depart in the upcoming winter transfer window if an offer arrives on the table. It's no secret that the Merseyside club are struggling financially, so a chance to cash in on a player who isn't a regular in the side could be of interest. If Spurs are willing to offer Godfrey more minutes, then it could be a move that turns the head of the English defender.

Jones has suggested that there is truth in the reports that Godfrey is a target for Spurs and the player is looking for an opportunity to move considering his lack of game time. The journalist adds that Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly was an option for Spurs, but Godfrey, at the moment, could make more sense financially, with the Cherries likely to demand a hefty fee. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yes, there is definitely truth to it. Ben Godfrey is looking for opportunities to move and Tottenham are certainly one of the clubs that are looking at that deal. I'd heard a while back that they were looking at Lloyd Kelly but that deal is so difficult to do now. Bournemouth don't want to lose him first and foremost and secondly, it's going to cost a lot now. Yeah, I just don't think that Kelly one is going to happen. With that in mind, I think Godfrey does become more of an option. There are other possibilities here too and we have to consider that Tottenham are changing the model and the way that they look at signings. So I don't think this is done or anything. But in terms of whether those rumours are true, I do believe them to be."

Tottenham have alternatives on their list

Godfrey isn't the only defender reportedly on Spurs' wish list as we head towards the January transfer window. In fact, he isn't the only Everton player, either. It's understood that youngster Jarrad Branthwaite is also a target for the north London club. However, the Toffees are likely to be more reluctant to sell the 21-year-old than Godfrey.

Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo and Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi are also said to be of interest, so it appears Postecoglou and his recruitment team are keeping their options open ahead of the winter window opening for business.