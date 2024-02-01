Highlights Everton defender Ben Godfrey could be a great addition to Leeds United, but they may struggle to secure his signature due to competition from other clubs.

Godfrey has had limited game time at Everton this season, attracting interest from clubs across Europe, including Sheffield United and Genoa.

Leeds' deal for Godfrey has reportedly collapsed, meaning he will stay at Everton to fight for his place, but signing him would have been a massive win for Leeds in their bid to return to the top division.

Everton defender Ben Godfrey would be a ‘fantastic addition’ to Leeds United if Daniel Farke can secure the 26-year-old’s signature before the window slams shut, though transfer insider Dean Jones, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed why they may struggle to get a deal across the line.

With Godfrey behind Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski in the pecking order at Goodison Park, all parties are combining to address his future and second tier side Leeds could be on hand to give him a chance of reviving his once-promising career.

Host of clubs interested amid Godfrey’s game time struggles

As alluded to, Godfrey is not exactly at the forefront of Sean Dyche’s plans amid a torrid season for the Toffees. In truth, they’ve been in relatively good form, but their bright season has been overshadowed by their ten-point deduction for breaching the Premier League’s financial rules.

Godfrey himself has endured a tumultuous campaign, having amassed just 270 minutes of action in all competitions, with just two full games coming in the top flight. That hasn’t stopped him from piquing interest from clubs from all corners of Europe, however.

With talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently telling GIVEMESPORT that the Yorkshire-based outfit were ‘definitely in the race' for his signature, while he admitted that Sheffield United were interested, too. Fabrizio Romano has also suggested that Italian side Genoa, also owned by 777 Partners, have the former Norwich gem on their January radar.

Godfrey's 23/24 PL stats vs Branthwaite and Tarkowski Player Godfrey Branthwaite Tarkowski Appearances 2(1) 19 22 Tackles per game 1.7 2.2 1.4 Interceptions per game 0.7 1.7 1.7 Fouls per game 1.7 1.1 1.1 Clearances per game 3.3 4.7 4.5 Overall rating 6.62 6.89 7.10 All statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 01/02/24

With Everton in need of a financial boost, the reality of the versatile defender upping and leaving has increased, though Leeds may find it difficult to fend off the competition. That said, Football Insider have reported that Leeds’ deal for the defender has collapsed on Deadline Day, meaning that he will stay in Merseyside to fight for his spot in Dyche’s side.

Dean Jones – Leeds signing Godfrey would be ‘massive win’

Jones suggested that securing the services of Godfrey would be ‘fantastic’ for Leeds, given they are hoping to propel themselves back into the top division at the first time of asking. Dubious over whether they would be able to beat some of his potential suitors, the transfer insider insisted that the two-cap England international has a ‘big decision’ to make. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said:

“Of all the players that I've seen Leeds linked with across this window. Ben Godfrey would be a massive win and genuinely would be a fantastic addition to that team. So that's where I'm looking. I don't know that they'll be able to beat some of the other teams that have been interested in his signature, but Godfrey has got a big decision to make before the deadline.”

Leeds in three-club race for Connor Roberts

It seems as if bolstering his defensive ranks is at the top of Farke’s priority list this January, especially after missing out on Nottingham Forest ace Joe Worrall, who is now on his way to Sheffield United in order to rubber-stamp his move.

The Whites' first Deadline Day arrival, however, could be in the form of Burnley full-back Connor Roberts. Alongside Feyenoord and Brentford, Leeds are eyeing a move for the 54-cap Wales international, per MailOnline, with lack of game time at Turf Moor leading would-be buyers to think that he is attainable during this campaign’s mid-season transfer window.

Vincent Kompany’s side are currently battling to stay up after a torrid campaign in the top flight and Roberts, now in the final 18 months of his current contract worth £30,000 per week, could be on the move as a means of stepping up his game time, while a shot at securing silverware - in the form of a Championship title - may also be an attractive option for the 28-year-old.