Leeds United would be signing one of the best centre-backs in the Championship if they secure the signature of Ben Godfrey between now and the end of the January window, transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Godfrey has been linked with a move away from Premier League Everton after falling out of favour at the Goodison Park outfit, with Championship Leeds emerging as a genuine candidate. Daniel Farke's side are said to be on the lookout for new additions between now and Thursday's deadline, as the Whites attempt to bolster their promotion chances ahead of the second half of the season.

Godfrey fallen out of favour at Goodison Park

It's been a tale of two seasons for Godfrey under Sean Dyche at Goodison Park, with the defender, who was one of the first names on the teamsheet last season, now struggling for minutes on the pitch. The former Norwich City man has played just three times in the Premier League so far this season, with only two of those appearances having come from the start.

Across all competitions, that number isn't that much higher, as a singular EFL Cup match takes his tally up to a less-than-ideal four appearances. Understandably frustrated at his game time, Dyche spoke about the one-cap England international during a recent press conference, where he explained his decision not to play him:

“Ben is going along well, his attitude is outstanding here, he’s well thought of in the group. He hasn’t had as much game time, he’s frustrated by that, obviously.

"I must make it clear, he's not frustrated with me and the situation, he’s frustrated not to play. But he is a fantastic pro and continues pushing himself and the group. And that’s what kind of guy he is."

Ben Godfrey - Career stats by position Position Games Centre-back 132 Defensive midfield 54 Left-back 24 Right-back 14 Central midfielder 5 All stats according to Transfermarkt

Godfrey now eyeing move away from Everton

Understandably, the lack of game time has forced Godfrey to look for opportunities elsewhere and it appears as if one might've opened up at Leeds. It's reported by the Sun that Godfrey is a late January target for the West Yorkshire club, after the Everton man's proposed £10 million move to Serie A side Atalanta broke down.

It's claimed that Godfrey had been on the verge of signing for the Bergamo-based outfit, only for the deal to collapse because of a law change in Italy. Prior to 2024, foreign workers in Italy were offered favourable tax breaks as an incentive to work in the country - something which has since been scrapped.

And as a result, a window of opportunity has opened for Leeds, who are looking to snatch Godfrey away from Everton in the final hours of the window.

When quizzed on the rumours linking Godfrey to Elland Road, transfer insider Jones admitted it would be a signing that could change the course of Leeds' season. Hinting Godfrey would walk into the Whites' starting-11 as one of the - if not the - best central defenders in the Championship, Jones expects Leeds to push hard in the final 24 hours or so of the January window.

On the current situation involving Leeds and Godfrey, Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT:

“Ben Godfrey would be an unbelievable signing if they could get that done. I think people have forgotten how good Ben Godfrey is. "On a short-term deal, if that could become possible, you're not only signing somebody that could be pretty much the best centre-back in that league, but you could also have cover on both sides at full-back. The fact that Farke has a good relationship with him is also helpful.”

Stalwart could be waved off from Leeds on deadline day

Signing Godfrey could become even more important for Leeds, should rumours about long-time captain Liam Cooper leaving the club turn out to be true. It's suggested in reports that Cooper is a target for fellow Championship club Blackburn Rovers, who themselves are hoping to add to their ranks before Thursday's 11pm deadline.

It's claimed that manager Farke will sanction Cooper's exit, should the German boss be successful in adding another central defender to the Leeds squad. And should Cooper depart Elland Road this month, it will be the end of an era for the centre-back, given he first played for the club a whopping 10 years ago.

Still only 32 years old, Cooper could prove a useful signing for a Championship club pushing for the playoffs, and given his minutes at Leeds are few and far between, a move to Blackburn makes plenty of sense.