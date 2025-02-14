Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino could become an option for Arsenal in the free agent market if his contract at Al-Ahli is terminated, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners are searching for solutions to their injury crisis up front, having lost Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz to season-ending setbacks, and may reportedly turn to the former Premier League star for help.

However, as of now, Firmino’s exit from Saudi Arabia remains difficult – Al-Ahli still want to keep the Brazilian despite not registering him for the second half of the domestic season, as he remains eligible for the Asian Champions League.

The 33-year-old was left out of the Saudi Pro League squad following Galeno’s arrival from Porto in January and remains one to ‘keep an eye on’ in the coming weeks.

Mikel Arteta Weighing Striker Options

Firmino could emerge as a possibility

Jacobs, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed that Arsenal are not currently expected to sign anyone from the free agent market, as no available player fits their desired profile:

“I think that right now, there probably isn't a free agent in the market that fits the kind of profile Arsenal are looking for. “The one name that I would keep an eye on is just Roberto Firmino and his situation at Al-Ahli. “As of now, Firmino is not a free agent, and Al-Ahli don't want to terminate his contract, because even though he's not registered for Saudi Pro League games, after Galeno arrived, and they had to remove somebody from their roster, he's still eligible for the Asian Champions League. “And Al-Ahli want to keep Firmino until the end of the season and then resolve his future then.”

Firmino joined Al-Ahli in the summer of 2023 after eight seasons at Liverpool, where he made 362 appearances in all competitions, scoring 111 goals and providing 75 assists.

The 33-year-old has played 25 times for Al-Ahli this term, scoring nine goals, providing five assists and captaining the team on multiple occasions.

Arsenal are expected to explore internal solutions following Havertz’s injury and are not currently considering a free agent signing.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Mikel Arteta is working to identify a makeshift striker within the squad, amid a surprise claim that Riccardo Calafiori could be deployed in a forward role.

Roberto Firmino's Al-Ahli Stats (2024/25) Games 25 Goals 9 Assists 5 Minutes per goal 191 Minutes played 1,722

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-02-25.