Leeds United could look to add some leadership and power to their defence over the summer if they are promoted to the Premier League, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT - with Borussia Monchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi being in their sights and being open to a move to the English top-flight.

The Whites are currently top of the Championship on goal difference, and just two points ahead of third-placed Burnley in the race for automatic promotion spots - and so there is work to do in their promotion bid just yet. But with targets being lined up, they could sign a star with vast international, continental and top-flight promotion in Elvedi - with Jacobs stating that the Swiss star is open to a move to the Premier League.

Jacobs: Elvedi 'Ready' to Play in the Premier League

The Swiss star could make his way to Leeds in the off-season if they are promoted

Having played under Daniel Farke previously at Monchengladbach, Elvedi knows his former gaffer well, and the favour could be returned if Leeds are in the top two come the end of the campaign.

Nico Elvedi's Bundesliga statistics - Gladbach squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 19 =11th Goals 1 =7th Clearances Per Game 5.8 1st Tackles Per Game 1.6 3rd Interceptions Per Game 1.3 3rd Match rating 6.96 3rd

And, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs believes that although Elvedi wasn't keen on a move to the second-tier, he would be 'ready' for the Premier League - and being able to play in two different positions, it's a deal that would make complete sense for the Yorkshire outfit to conduct. Jacobs said:

"That's why, as I revealed a couple of months ago, that Nico Elvedi had crept onto Leeds' radar. He's another player that didn't want to move in mid-season, and he feels that he's ready for the Premier League rather than the Championship. "And, although Elvedi is more of a centre-back, he's a centre-back and a left-back and equally comfortable in both positions. "Leeds could kill two birds with one stone there, and get a player capable of playing in more than one position."

Elvedi has been labelled as an 'absolute leader' by Farke in the past, and having seen the defensive duo of Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon both excel in the second-tier over the past two seasons, the German could add experience to his backline in abundance with Elvedi's arrival.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nico Elvedi has made 56 caps for Switzerland, scoring twice.

But first, Leeds must get to the Premier League - and if they can stay ahead of Burnley and Sheffield United by mid-May, it could see Elvedi make the move to Elland Road.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23-03-25.

