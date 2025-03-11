Leeds United are looking to bolster their ranks across the board with one eye on a return to the Premier League - and Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Whites are aiming to sign three players in the transfer window, with the permanent addition of loanee Manor Solomon and a swoop for Cameron Archer being a double deal that they could look to complete.

Solomon was considered a coup by Leeds when he joined on loan from Tottenham Hotspur at the start of the season, only making six appearances under Ange Postecoglou after he'd impressed on a loan deal at Fulham in the 2022/23 campaign - but only arriving on a temporary deal, he's a player they are looking to bring to Elland Road on a permanent deal.

Jacobs: Leeds Could Make Double Swoop for Solomon, Archer

The Whites want to add Premier League quality to their ranks

Archer, meanwhile, has had two impressive loan deals in the Championship at Preston North End and Middlesbrough, nabbing 18 goals in just 40 games for the duo. However, his Premier League exploits at Sheffield United and Southampton haven't been great, and with just six strikes in 54, his service won't have been brilliant at either club.

Manor Solomon's Premier League statistics - Leeds squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 29 12th Goals 7 4th Key Passes Per Game 1.4 =5th Shots Per Game 1.4 =7th Dribbles Per Game 1.8 2nd Match rating 7.07 4th

With that in mind, Jacobs has stated that Daniel Farke could look to bring both in over the summer. Archer is also on their radar ahead of the transfer window opening in June - despite promotion being the sole priority for now. He exclusively told GIVEMESPORT:

"The priority is to get promotion and then assess what targets are possible. "Leeds are more focused on finding a playmaker and trying to buy Manor Solomon, while Cameron Archer remains on their radar."

Leeds are only ahead of Sheffield United on goal difference, and lead third-placed Burnley by just two points, despite the gap being seven just over a week ago. Fans will be hoping there isn't a repeat of last season, where Farke's side only recorded two wins from their last eight games to throw promotion away at the final hurdle - losing to Southampton in the play-offs to signal another year of Championship football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manor Solomon has 41 caps for Israel, scoring seven goals.

But if they can avoid doing so and earn promotion back to the top-flight at the second time of asking, it could see them land both Solomon and Archer with an increased transfer budget.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 11-03-25.

