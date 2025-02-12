Newcastle United are expected to sign a right-winger in the summer and remain interested in Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively revealed on GIVEMESPORT’s Market Madness podcast.

The Magpies will reportedly enter the market for a new wide forward after the season, having failed to replace Miguel Almiron in January following his return to Atlanta United.

According to Jacobs, Newcastle have several names on their winger shortlist, with Elanga remaining a target after being pursued last summer.

Forest rebuffed a deadline day offer worth up to £50m for the Sweden international in August, despite Newcastle’s late push to sign the 22-year-old.

Newcastle Eyeing Anthony Elanga

After last summer’s pursuit

Jacobs, speaking exclusively on GIVEMESPORT’s Market Madness podcast, revealed that Newcastle are still monitoring Elanga in their search for a right-winger:

“Absolutely [Newcastle will sign a right winger]. Put your mortgage on it. They've got to replace Miguel Almiron. Amongst others, they still like Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga.”

Elanga, praised as ‘the fastest player in the Premier League’ by Ben Mattinson, has been instrumental in Forest’s push for European qualification this season, scoring three goals and providing eight assists in 24 top-flight appearances.

The 22-year-old is on course to better both his goal and assist tallies from the 2023/24 campaign, where he managed five and nine respectively in his first season at the City Ground.

Elanga spent eight years at Manchester United before departing in 2023, making 55 senior appearances and recording four goals and four assists.

Reports in Italy claim Newcastle are also looking at PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko, who will enter the final 12 months of his contract in July.

The Belgian international could be available for a cut-price deal after the season, potentially worth £33m.

Anthony Elanga's Nottingham Forest Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 24 Goals 3 Assists 8 Expected goals 2.6 Goal-creating actions 11 Minutes played 1,459

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-02-25.