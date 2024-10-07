Anthony Gordon’s new contract at Newcastle United is unlikely to include a formal release clause, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies have been keen on securing the exciting winger to fresh terms all summer, and it now seems an agreement is imminent, with Gordon himself admitting last month that a new deal at St James' Park is ‘close’.

According to Jacobs, while the new contract is unlikely to include an exit fee in written form, there may well be a gentleman’s agreement regarding certain parts of the deal, including a potential departure if Newcastle fail to secure Champions League football.

The Premier League insider suggested all of these elements have been discussed between the two parties, as Gordon is committing to a ‘very long deal’, reportedly a new six-year agreement with the Magpies, lasting until 2030.

The new terms will see Gordon become one of the highest earners at Newcastle, alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak, who are earning £160,000 and £120,000 per week respectively, according to Capology.

Gordon to Pen New St James’ Park Deal

With no release clause included

Jacobs, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that Gordon’s new contract is unlikely to include a release clause – meaning any interested clubs would have to negotiate directly with the Magpies:

“Interestingly, I'm told there's no release clause within the contract. “Of course, you can have an agreement that is not on paper, such as a gentleman's pact around things like being able to go to a Champions League club, or being able to leave if Newcastle don't get Champions League football. “And all of these kinds of things have been discussed in the process, because Gordon's committing to a very long deal, but the lack of a likely formal release clause shows you two things. “One that Gordon trusts Newcastle, and two, that he believes that the club is heading in the right direction.”

According to GMS sources, Liverpool were keen on signing Gordon this summer before Arne Slot strengthened his frontline with the addition of ex-Juventus ace Federico Chiesa.

A new agreement at St James’ Park is likely to fend off interest from Anfield for the time being, with reports claiming Liverpool were prepared to pay £70m for the Englishman’s services.

Gordon, described as 'exceptional', is coming off a brilliant season at St James’ Park, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists in 35 Premier League appearances under Eddie Howe.

Anthony Gordon Newcastle Stats (2023/24) Appearances 48 Goals 12 Assists 11 Minutes played 3,870

With Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson both sidelined through injury, the 23-year-old has recently been deployed as a centre-forward for the Magpies, who head into the October international break on a three-match winless run in the Premier League.

Newcastle ‘Keeping Tabs’ on Lucas Chevalier

Man City also showing interested

Newcastle and Manchester City are monitoring Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier and have identified the French shot-stopper as a long-term option between the posts, according to TBR Football.

The Premier League duo are understood to be tracking the impressive 22-year-old, whose standout performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League earned him plaudits across Europe.

Chevalier made five saves in the emphatic 1-0 victory, preventing a staggering 1.99 expected goals from going into the net.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-10-24.