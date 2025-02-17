Arsenal are not yet convinced by Fiorentina striker Moise Kean and would need to see him maintain his prolific form for consecutive seasons before considering a move, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners were linked with a surprise deal for the Italy international earlier this month but seem unlikely to pursue him after the season, despite his impressive numbers in Serie A.

The former Everton striker has netted 15 goals and provided two assists in 23 league appearances for Fiorentina this term, while scoring a further three in the Conference League.

He ranks second in the Serie A goalscoring charts this season, trailing only Atalanta’s Mateo Retegui, who has 20.

Arsenal Unlikely to Move for Kean

Despite a breakthrough Serie A season

Jacobs, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed that Arsenal are unlikely to pursue Kean at this stage, despite his strong season in Italy:

“Kean has found a bit of a breakthrough season, having struggled for goals at Juventus, he had a good loan at PSG, but other than that, the vast majority of his career, he struggled to get into double figures.” “And although the Fiorentina numbers are very strong at the moment, I'm told Arsenal feel they would need to see a bit more evidence of back-to-back seasons of him being this prolific.”

Kean, praised as 'exceptional' by JuveFC, spent four seasons with Everton before returning to Italy in 2023, scoring just two goals in 32 Premier League appearances.

His forgettable spell on Merseyside saw him loaned out to Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, whom he left permanently last summer to join Fiorentina.

He is now producing career-best numbers and playing a key role in Fiorentina's push for Champions League football, with La Viola sitting sixth in the table, four points off the top four.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have been left without both of their centre-forwards for the rest of the season and started Leandro Trossard up front in their 2-0 win at Leicester City on Saturday.

Moise Kean's Fiorentina Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 23 Goals 15 Assists 2 Minutes per goal 129 Minutes played 1,931

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-02-25.