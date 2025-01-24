Liverpool remain in negotiations over a new contract for Trent Alexander-Arnold, despite reports in Spain claiming the England international has agreed to join Real Madrid, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds reportedly feel that the 26-year-old has not yet made a decision regarding his future and still have an offer on the table for Alexander-Arnold to extend his Anfield stay.

According to Jacobs, the full-back has yet to inform Liverpool to withdraw their offer, and the Reds believe he would not go behind their back to secretly agree to a move to Madrid without informing them first.

Alexander-Arnold is one of three Liverpool stars whose contracts expire at the end of the season, alongside Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, who are both reportedly in negotiations to extend their deals.

Trent Yet to Agree Real Madrid Move

Liverpool await the 26-year-old’s decision

Jacobs, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed that Liverpool still have an offer on the table for Alexander-Arnold to extend his expiring contract:

“Trent Alexander-Arnold obviously does have a bit more urgency. We again have heard reports this week of a done deal to Real Madrid. “If that is the case, then Trent Alexander-Arnold has not told Liverpool yet, nor has he informed them to pull their offer off the table. “Liverpool still feel that Alexander-Arnold is Liverpool through and through, and will not go behind their back and pre-agree something without respectfully informing them first. “So although it is absolutely true to my knowledge that Real are optimistic, Liverpool still have an offer on the table, and will continue to negotiate with Trent Alexander-Arnold until he formally communicates to stop those talks.”

Real Madrid were initially looking to land the 26-year-old as soon as January but saw their approach turned down by Liverpool, who were unwilling to part ways with their starting right-back mid-season.

The England international has remained a key player for Arne Slot this term despite the uncertainty surrounding his Anfield future, helping Liverpool top both Premier League and Champions League tables.

He has made 29 appearances for the Reds in all competitions this term, scoring twice and providing six assists.

Liverpool remain hopeful of tying their star trio of Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, and Salah to long-term deals, but are now facing a tough battle to retain the Egyptian as well, with Saudi Pro League interest growing.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 20 Goals 1 Assists 5 Goal-creating actions 9 Minutes played 1,575

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-01-25.