Leeds United fans will be hoping that their club can push deals over the line in the race for Premier League promotion, with the club currently sitting top of the Championship - but one player they won't be bringing in is Newcastle United defender Matt Targett, with Ben Jacobs exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that the Whites are not in the race for his signature.

Leeds' 0-0 draw with Burnley on Monday evening kept them top of the table, sitting two points clear of Sheffield United and three points clear of Burnley, who are keeping the heat on the West Yorkshire outfit. Signings could come in to aid that and send them up at the second time of asking - but one star who might not be is Targett, who continues to be out of favour on Tyneside.

Jacobs: Leeds United 'Not in' For Matt Targett

The club could add a left-back - but it won't be the Newcastle man

Reports earlier in the week suggested that Targett was a target for Daniel Farke, and a deal was close ahead of the upcoming transfer deadline, with Leeds having seen Sam Byram start on his unnatural left-flank.

Matt Targett's Premier League statistics - record by club Club Appearances Goals Southampton 43 1 Aston Villa 83 2 Newcastle United 37 0 TOTAL 163 3

But speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs revealed that there is nothing in rumours touting Targett for a move to Elland Road, stating that he isn't a target for the club. He said:

"Despite reports that Leeds may consider a move for Newcastle's Matt Targett, I'm told that he's not a player currently on the club's radar."

Targett has 18 months left on his Newcastle contract, but has barely played for the club this season - with just one outing in the FA Cup against Bromley in which he recorded an assist, and a late cameo against Aston Villa on Boxing Day, where he recorded just 11 minutes of games for the club.

He will be wanting more game time, having fallen behind Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento and Dan Burn in the pecking order under Eddie Howe - but that won't come under Farke, who will be welcoming Junior Firpo back into action shortly.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matt Targett made 22 appearances for England at youth level.

Leeds have yet to sign anyone in the current window, though Joe Gelhardt has left on loan - but a late flurry of activity at Elland Road may be coming soon if they can muster any deals before Monday's deadline.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30-01-25.

