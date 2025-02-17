Aston Villa massively bolstered their attacking ranks in the January transfer window with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Marco Asensio and Donyell Malen coming to the club in the winter period. But they may not be done there yet, with Ben Jacobs exclusively revealing to GIVEMESPORT that they could look to secure 'favourable' terms for a summer move for Matheus Cunha, regardless of Wolverhampton Wanderers staying in the Premier League or not.

Villa lost Jhon Duran in a late move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, whilst homegrown winger Jaden Philogene's return to Villa Park was cut short after Ipswich Town made a big move for his services earlier in the window. That gave them the capital to sign Rashford, Malen and Asensio - and with Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers also shining, Unai Emery can boast a real cohort upfront, with goals galore across his front line.

Jacobs: Villa Deal With Wolves 'To Be Had' For Matheus Cunha

The club have added attacking talent in numbers, but Emery could be hungry for more

However, with Rashford and Asensio's deals being temporary for the time being, it means that Villa could be looking at other targets going forward - and that could see Cunha come to the club in the summer, according to Jacobs. Villa have been linked with the magnificent Brazilian, who added to his Premier League tally on Sunday with a superb strike in a 2-1 defeat at league leaders Liverpool.

Matheus Cunha's Premier League statistics - Wolves squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 24 =1st Goals 12 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.6 1st Shots Per Game 3.2 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.9 1st Match rating 7.37 1st

But despite signing a new contract at Wolves just moments after they beat Villa 2-0 at Molineux at the end of January, Cunha included a release clause in his new deal - and Jacobs has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Villa feel that there is a deal to be done in the summer, which could be lower than his release clause.

Jacobs said to GIVEMESPORT:

"I think suitors that are looking at Cunha - whether it's Arsenal or Aston Villa or others - they will feel that regardless of Wolves going down or staying up, there's a deal there to be had in the summer. "And that may not necessarily be specifically by triggering the release clause. "They may be able to work around its ballpark to get a slightly more preferable deal."

His strike on Merseyside means that Cunha now has 12 goals in just 24 top-flight games for Wolves this season, ranking seventh in the top goalscorer list in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matheus Cunha has 11 caps for Brazil, but he's yet to score.

And, being surrounded by esteemed company in Cole Palmer, Alexander Isak and more - including outscoring every Villa player, with Watkins the next best on 11 - it would be an ideal move across the West Midlands if Villa are to compete for the Champions League again in the next campaign.

