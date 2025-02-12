Arsenal's poor injury luck has continued with Kai Havertz now being ruled out until the end of the season with a hamstring tear - and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT's Market Madness podcast that the club could look to the free agent market as a way to temporarily bolster their squad as Mikel Arteta looks for a first trophy in half a decade at the Emirates Stadium.

The north London outfit lost Gabriel Jesus to a season-ending knee injury in early January, giving the club a few weeks to sort out a potential replacement for the Brazilian alongside vital backup for Havertz. The German would have to take on the full extent of the Gunners' Premier League schedule as their only recognised striker in the entire squad, but his injury means that Arsenal will be struggling for goals in the final third without a recognised talisman to put chances away.

Jacobs: Arsenal Could Look to Free Agent Market

The Gunners haven't got many other options

However, there is one solution to their problems - and that is the free agent market. Clubs can sign and register free agents outside the transfer window, which closed last Monday.

Kai Havertz's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 21 =8th Goals 9 1st Key Passes Per Game 0.8 6th Shots Per Game 2.5 2nd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 3 1st Match rating 7.09 2nd

And with that in mind, Jacobs has told the 'Market Madness' podcast that they could look to bring an unattached player into their ranks - with Mario Balotelli jokingly mentioned amid his underwhelming spell at Genoa. Jacobs said:

"There is just one thing we should emphasise - they can add a free agent. There aren't that many around, but interestingly, Mario Balotelli might be a free agent. Perhaps Arsenal will have to dig a little bit deeper and bring in somebody random and temporary! "I'm not in any way suggesting they're looking at Balotelli, but free agency could be a way around this for Arsenal."

Havertz's injury now poses problems for Arteta as to who will play up front should they not sign a free agent. Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli are the immediate options to play in a false-nine role, but the duo have been prolific on the wings and their absence will be missed - especially with Bukayo Saka's injury seeing Trossard used on the right-flank on occasion.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kai Havertz has nine Premier League goals in 21 games this season.

Meanwhile, Mikel Merino has been touted as a temporary option in times of need.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12-02-25.

