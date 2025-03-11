Leeds United are still in the battle for promotion from the Championship after a week of some poor results against West Bromwich Albion - but with one eye on the top-flight, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that a romantic return for Kalvin Phillips won't be on the cards, with other priorities across the pitch being targeted by boss Daniel Farke.

Leeds' Premier League promotion bid has taken a huge hit in recent days, with the Whites' lead over third-placed Burnley going from eight points to just two in the space of a week - and having previously looked like they had one foot in the top-flight, natural fears amongst the fanbase have appeared once again, having thrown away a healthy lead in their bid for promotion last season.

Jacobs: Leeds 'Not Looking' at Kalvin Phillips Return

The journalist has exclusively told us that Farke is looking elsewhere

As a result, links to Premier League standard players have dried up slightly. The club have been linked with Phillips in recent days, alongside Rasmus Hojlund, Nico Elvedi and Emi Buendia amongst others - though Farke's full focus now will be on simply securing promotion before he turns to recruitment over the summer.

Kalvin Phillips' Premier League statistics - Ipswich Town squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 16 =14th Key Passes Per Game 0.3 =15th Tackles Per Game 2 4th Interceptions Per Game 1.2 =3rd Match rating 6.26 23rd

However, Jacobs believes that even if they are promoted, a deal for Phillips won't be permissible, with Leeds' finances unable to cover his extortionate £150,000-per-week wages that he earns at Manchester City, alongside the fact that their homegrown star will turn 30 this year. He said exclusively to GIVEMESPORT:

"Leeds are not currently looking at a Kalvin Phillips return. The priority is to get promotion, and then assess what targets are possible. "Leeds are more focused on finding a playmaker and trying to buy Manor Solomon, while Cameron Archer remains on their radar. "Links with a sentimental Phillips return are downplayed by sources. Phillips is not looking for another loan, and Manchester City also want to find a permanent solution. "Phillips' age - he turns 30 this year - and more importantly wage, in excess of £150k, make it a deal Leeds can't pull off even with promotion. There are other priorities."

Kalvin Phillips Has Had a Torrid Few Years

A permanent move to find his feet would be the best course of action

Phillips came through the Leeds academy as a boyhood fan of the club, becoming a first-team regular in the 2016/17 season, and going on to become a key part of the Whites' side that finally earned promotion under Marcelo Bielsa in 2020.

Being a superb player in the Premier League for the club in a defensive midfield role, and impressing with his extensive passing range, managerial supremo Pep Guardiola saw fit to bring him into City's side; but he's not had a fruitful time across the Pennines.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kalvin Phillips has 31 caps for England, scoring one goal.

Just 31 appearances across 18 months saw him move to West Ham United on loan last season, but he faltered in the capital, and even a spell at Ipswich Town this time around has seen him falter in Suffolk.

With a sizeable drop-off in form, a return to West Yorkshire could be massively beneficial - but Ao Tanaka and Ethan Ampadu are more than capable in his position, and it appears that Phillips will have to look elsewhere for minutes if he is to get his career back on track.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 11-03-25.

Related Leeds Want to Sign 'Unstoppable' Striker Ready to Star in Premier League Leeds United have an interest in a striker that seems bound for the Premier League next season, according to reports.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.