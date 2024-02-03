Highlights Offensive coordinators Ben Johnson and Bobby Slowik have quarterback-friendly schemes that have helped develop franchise QBs.

Johnson and Slowik had impressive offensive performances with their respective teams in the 2023 season.

Both coaches have had the opportunity to learn from great head coaches, which has contributed to their success.

The 2024 NFL head coaching cycle wrapped up this week when the Washington Commanders hired Dan Quinn as their head coach. Whether Josh Harris and the Commanders brass made the right call remains to be seen, but that's neither here nor there.

Coaches on the hot seat can't rest on their laurels just yet. The two best head coaching candidates on this year's market chose to remain with their current teams, delaying their eventual coronations as head coaches until next year.

Those two are none other than offensive wunderkinds Ben Johnson (Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator) and Bobby Slowik (Houston Texans' offensive coordinator). Both led their respective teams to surprising playoff runs this year, and both deserve tons of credit for helping develop and improve their franchise's quarterbacks: Jared Goff and C.J. Stroud, respectively.

Next year, the pair, who are both a few years away from hitting 40, will again be among the most sought after names on the head coach market. But what is it that makes them such attractive candidates?

Both coordinators have QB-friendly schemes

Goff, Stroud have become franchise QBs under the tutelage of Johnson & Slowik

Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Lions acquired Jared Goff as a throw-in in a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Rams in which they shipped off longtime franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford would go on to win a Super Bowl in L.A., but somehow the Lions also made out like bandits in the deal.

In part, that was due to the impressive volume of players they got back, which included:

CB Ifeatu Melifonwu (2021 3rd-round pick)

WR Jameson Williams (2022 1st-round pick)

DL Josh Paschal (2022 2nd-round pick)

RB Jahmyr Gibbs (2023 1st-round pick)

TE Sam LaPorta (2023 2nd-round pick)

DT Brodric Martin (2023 3rd-round pick)

However, the real reason the Lions didn't lose the trade was because of what Ben Johnson was able to accomplish with Goff. After flaming out with the Rams as Sean McVay's offense evolved to require a more prolific deep passer, Johnson has built his offense around Goff's strengths: quick reads and intermediate routes.

The Lions have been described as "agnostic" when it comes to the focus of their offensive scheme; while the playbook centers around the offensive line's ability to open running lanes and keep Goff's pocket clean, there's also a lot of play-action and trick plays that keep defenses on their toes.

Compare that to the more paradigmatic West Coast scheme of Bobby Slowik, who hails from the Kyle Shanahan tree of offense. Like Johnson, Slowik built his offense around the strengths of his quarterback, former Ohio State star and presumptive Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud.

The Texans utilized a tremendous number of deep passing concepts this year, from vertical tight end seams to post routes and slot fades. Slowik enabled Stroud to stretch the limits of his arm, putting receivers like Nico Collins and Tank Dell to work as receivers who worked out of every position in the offense (Collins, in particular, exploded late in the year when Slowik allowed him to alternate between the X and Z receiver spots).

The results for both coordinators speak for themselves:

Ben Johnson & Bobby Slowik's 2023 NFL Ranks Team Lions Texans Points/Game 27.1 (5th) 22.2 (T-13th) Yards/Game 394.8 (3rd) 342.4 (12th) Pass Yards/Game 258.9 (2nd) 245.5 (7th) Rush Yards/Game 135.9 (5th) 96.9 (T-22nd) Yards/Play 5.9 (T-3rd) 5.4 (T-12th)

Johnson had an extra year to establish his scheme and more talent to work with, but both he and Slowik proved their genius in 2023. Goff went from consecutive sub-4,000 yard seasons (and sub-20 touchdowns) to posting back-to-back 4,400+ yard, 29+ touchdown years under Johnson. Stroud went from a questionable "project" as a prospect in the NFL Draft to having arguably the greatest rookie QB season in NFL history under Slowik.

Both coordinators have proven capable of exhibiting flexibility with their schemes so that they can play to their quarterback's strengths, a valuable and necessary quality as they look towards the head coaching market next year. Teams with high draft picks looking for a franchise quarterback in the draft will especially look in the direction of Slowik and Johnson as they embark on the draft process in 2025.

Johnson & Slowik are learning from elite HCs

Both OCs have first-class tickets to observe great leaders

No matter how great a coordinator is, there's a difference between coaching an offense (or defense) and managing an entire team.

Plenty of great coordinators in the past have found the transition to head coach simply too steep a challenge. Recent examples like Vic Fangio and Bill O'Brien come to mind as veterans of the game who failed to establish themselves as the unquestioned leaders of teams.

What Slowik and Johnson have going for them, beyond their impressive credentials, is the fact that they're currently learning from two of the best modern coaches in the game today.

For as great as Bill Belichick is, practically no one from his coaching tree has succeeded outside of New England. Dan Campbell and DeMeco Ryans are too new to have coaching trees of their own, but they've proven more than capable of turning around previously destitute teams.

The Lions, in particular, have been wildly successful under Campbell's leadership:

Lions Recent Regimes Years Coach(es) Regular Season Playoffs 2018-2020 Matt Patricia/Darrell Bevell 14-33-1 - 2021-2023 Dan Campbell 24-26-1 2-1

The story is similar in Houston, where Ryans has helped turn around a moribund franchise that hadn't seen the playoffs since 2019.

Texans Recent Regimes Year Coach Regular Season Playoffs 2021 David Culley 4-13 - 2022 Lovie Smith 3-13-1 - 2023 DeMeco Ryans 10-7 1-1

The success of their mentors doesn't guarantee the success of Slowik and Johnson, of course. There are certain intangibles that define great leaders, and just because Campbell and Ryans seem to have them doesn't mean their disciples will.

However, it doesn't hurt to learn from people at the forefront of the game. Slowik and Johnson both come from rich offensive backgrounds anyway; the ability to say they've worked alongside two of the best head coaches in today's NFL is just icing on the cake.

There's never a "sure thing" when it comes to hiring a head coach in the NFL. But next year, teams will have the opportunity to hire two of the brightest and most well-taught minds anywhere in pro football.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.