The Detroit Lions have been one of the NFL's feel-good stories over the last three seasons. In 2023, Detroit had their best season in over 30 years as they won the NFC North and made the NFC Championship Game. A large part of that is thanks to the contributions of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Johnson has helped turn the Lions into one of the league's best offenses since he became offensive coordinator in 2022. As a result, he has received significant interest from teams looking to fill head coaching vacancies.

It looked as if Detroit would lose their star offensive play-caller this winter, but he returned to the Motor City. On Thursday, Johnson explained why he wanted to remain with the Lions:

I think when it boils down to it, I wanted the sunshine a little bit longer. That's really what it comes down to for me. I like the sunshine, I like what we've built here, starting with ownership, the head coach, the GM, on down. We have a great group of guys in the locker room, and I want to reap the rewards with them a little bit longer.

On the Horizon

Johnson reveals further motivation for remaining in Detroit

Johnson spoke about a speech he heard from head coach Dan Campbell during the 2021 season. The Lions had gone 3-13-1 during that year after a brutal 0-10 start to the campaign. Detroit had gone on a promising 3-3-1 run to end the season, with big wins over the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers.

Campbell, according to Johnson, likened the Lions to a sailor in the ocean. Detroit battled through rough Arctic waters, fighting off storms and icebergs in 2021. But the Lions head coach saw calmer seas ahead. Johnson credited Campbell with sticking to his vision for this team:

He had the foresight, he had the vision, of where we were going and where we were heading. He said, 'Guys, I see it. I see where we are going. The results haven't been there yet, but the Caribbean is on the horizon. It's coming up.'

As the Lions found success, Johnson was getting his first taste of it as well. Detroit's offensive coordinator has coached in the NFL for 13 years. But before 2023, he made just one postseason appearance. His victory over the Los Angeles Rams in January marked his first career postseason win.

Detroit's postseason run generated even more interest in Johnson this offseason. He interviewed with multiple teams, and appeared to be the choice for the Washington Commanders. But he decided to pull his name from consideration for the job. The Commanders hired former Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn instead.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Detroit Lions have thrived offensively under Ben Johnson. In 2023, Detroit ranked third in total yards, fourth in yards per offensive play, tied for fourth in passing touchdowns, and tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns.

Johnson knows the move is unorthodox. But he believes his decision will justify itself in the end. One thing is for certain, though. He won't rush into any decision regarding his future. "The stars need to align. I’m not going to do it just to do it.," he said.

