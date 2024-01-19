Leeds United are interested in signing West Ham United defender Ben Johnson, and they could make a move in the January transfer window. Journalist Ben Jacobs has discussed the situation with GIVEMESPORT, confirming that Daniel Farke's side are keen to get a deal done this month.

Earlier in the window, Djed Spence was sent back to Tottenham Hotspur after a spell on loan at Elland Road. The former Middlesbrough right-back struggled to make a major impact under Farke, but it's now left the Whites short in the full-back area. Their depth issues were amplified later in the month, with Luke Ayling departing on loan to join fellow Championship side Middlesbrough.

As a result, the Yorkshire outfit are likely to be in the market for a new right-back before the window slams shut at the end of the month. West Ham's Johnson could now be an option, and he's on the shortlist of Leeds to reinforce their defence.

Leeds targeting Johnson in January

As per The Athletic, Leeds are interested in signing West Ham right-back Johnson on loan for the remainder of the campaign. The Hammers defender is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning Leeds could push to bring him in on a permanent deal in the summer. Johnson has struggled to make an impact at the London Stadium since coming through the academy, so the 23-year-old would likely be keen on departing in the winter window.

Ben Johnson's Premier League record Appearances 57 Goals 2 Assists 0 Yellow cards 3 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 18/1/2024

As per Football Insider, West Ham would be willing to allow Johnson to leave the club on loan in January and will demand a fee of around £1m. The 23-year-old has rejected multiple contract extension offers from the capital club, so remaining with the Hammers beyond the summer is looking like an increasingly unlikely possibility. However, Leeds could face competition from Sheffield United and Scottish Premiership side Rangers for his signature.

Johnson has featured on both sides of defence during his time at West Ham, so his versatility could make him an attractive prospect to Farke. Although it's been a tricky few years for Johnson with the Hammers, a fresh start could be what he needs to kickstart his career once again, and linking up with promotion-chasers Leeds may allow him to flourish and continue his development.

Related Leeds are keen to sign David Brooks 'as well as' Southampton Leeds United are one of several Championship sides interested in signing AFC Bournemouth playmaker David Brooks on loan at Elland Road.

Ben Jacobs - Leeds have Johnson on their list

Jacobs has suggested that Leeds have Johnson on their list and despite him being out of contract in the summer, Farke and his recruitment want to make a play to bring him to Elland Road in the January transfer window. The journalist adds that if Leeds can convince West Ham to allow Johnson to depart for a low fee or nothing at all, then the Yorkshire outfit are likely to move fast to secure his signature. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Ben Johnson is the other one on the list. So one of those two is possible. And again, Ben Johnson hasn't seen that many minutes. He's out of contract in the summer. But Leeds are in favour, I'm told, of not waiting until the summer, they want to move now. They would take Ben Johnson on a loan. So it's just about whether or not they can agree terms because West Ham would want a fee, even though the player's contract is running down. So I think if Leeds could move for Johnson and get a low fee, or somehow persuade West Ham for no fee, then they would move very fast. But there's a few negotiation points to get that one over the line."

Farke has alternative targets

It's understood that Johnson isn't the only player who Leeds have on their shortlist to reinforce the full-back position. Nottingham Forest's Nico Williams and Burnley's Connor Roberts are also appreciated by the Championship outfit, while Ben Davies and Ryan Giles are also being eyed for the left-hand side of defence.

Hellas Verona defender Josh Doig was also reportedly a target for Leeds in the January window, but the 21-year-old is now closing in on a move to Sassuolo. The Yorkshire club might need to act fast to avoid missing out on other targets this window.