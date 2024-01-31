Highlights Lions' offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's decision to stay in Detroit is crucial for Jared Goff's success.

Johnson's choice to remain with the Lions showcases the winning culture and sense of community in the organization.

The Lions' 2024 season is crucial as it could be their best chance for a Super Bowl run for a long time.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson set off shockwaves across the league after he announced that he would return to Detroit for the 2024 campaign despite being one of the top candidates for the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders head coaching vacancies.

The Lions let out a collective sigh of relief following the announcement. Johnson is considered by many to be one of the top offensive coordinators in the league, and replacing him wouldn’t have been an easy task. Johnson’s decision to remain in Detroit is crucial for more reasons than one. Here’s what his return means for the Lions in 2024.

Related Report: Ben Johnson to remain on Lions staff in 2024 Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was one of the hottest HC candidates of this cycle, but he's decided to wait a year to leave Detroit.

Jared Goff’s offense stays intact

Johnson's guidance has been imperative to Goff's recent resurgence

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

To say Johnson has worked wonders for Jared Goff and the Lions' offense would be a massive understatement. Since Johnson took over as coordinator, Goff has seen his numbers skyrocket. Before Johnson’s arrival, Goff looked to be on the decline. Even the mighty Sean McVay was struggling to maintain a high-level offense around him.

The Rams winning the Super Bowl the year after trading Goff away only perpetuated the narrative. Fast-forward to the present day, and things have taken a complete 180. Goff is coming off arguably the best two-year stretch of his entire career and led the Lions to multiple playoff wins for the first time since 1957.

Jared Goff Stats by Year Year Yards TDs INTs Passer Rating Comp % 2019 4,638 22 16 86.5 62.9 2020 3,952 20 13 90.0 67 2021 3,245 19 8 91.5 67.2 2022 4,438 29 7 99.3 65.1 2023 4,575 30 12 97.9 67.3

Johnson didn't single-handedly resurrect Goff’s career, but it’s no secret the quarterback has greatly benefited from his offensive coordinator. Goff has been a great quarterback when he's got structure. He’s accurate, works well with timing concepts, and can fit the ball into tight windows. Where he struggles is the improvisational and instinctual aspects of the position.

Johnson does such a good job with play design that Goff rarely has to create and make second-action throws. With a less ingenious coordinator, Goff will be forced to rely on his playmaking skills, and the results may vary. The tandem of Goff and Johnson works well, and the Lions are in no hurry to break it up.

Maximizing Goff’s performance is the key to unlocking the rest of the offense. Detroit has a talented group of skill-position players that need an accurate quarterback to distribute the football. In Johnson’s offense, Goff is just that.

A winning culture in Detroit

Johnson choosing to stay with the Lions shows how close the team is

It’s not every day a coordinator turns down a head coaching opportunity to return to his current team. While it doesn’t appear Johnson was formally offered either the Washington or Seattle job, it was heavily speculated that he was at the top of both teams' wish lists. Though it was also reported that Johnson's hefty price tag "spooked" a few prospective landing spots.

At the very least, Johnson had a solid chance at two head coaching jobs and didn’t even wait for those searches to conclude before deciding to stay with the Lions.

Johnson's decision to return before all the vacancies were filled shows that he wants to be in Detroit and be a part of what the Lions are building. This is a testament to the culture Dan Campbell and his staff have built.

It’s not just about winning games; there’s a sense of community in the Lions locker room that doesn’t exist in most organizations. It’s one thing for the players to buy in; it’s another for coaches, even the ones that may have futures elsewhere, to fully commit.

It also shows a great deal of maturity and loyalty on the 37-year-old Johnson’s part. So many times, young coaches jump at the first opportunity to secure a head coaching job. Johnson, clearly not enthralled with the remaining openings, decided to stay put. This level of patience and awareness could end in a more desirable head coaching job for him next offseason.

All in on 2024

2024 may be the Lions final run with this group of players and coaches



© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite an NFC Championship loss in which Campbell's fourth down aggressiveness could have caused a mutiny, the excitement surrounding the Lions remains at an all-time high. For an organization that had been deemed by many to be lovable losers, winning multiple postseason games made for a great story.

With that said, it’s vital the Lions stay hungry. A successful 2023 campaign only raises the stakes for 2024. The postseason won’t just be a possibility; it will now be an expectation.

Unfortunately, their path to another NFC North title looks like it's getting tougher. The Green Bay Packers are an ascending group with an impressive young quarterback in Jordan Love, and the Chicago Bears hold two top-10 picks in this upcoming draft after finishing the 2023 campaign with a lot of positivity and a 5-3 record.

Additionally, the Minnesota Vikings battled injuries for much of the 2023 season and remained a competitive ball club. If Kirk Cousins returns or if Minnesota trades up for a top QB prospect, they'll be serious contenders again too. In summation, this division can’t be taken lightly.

Johnson opted to come back despite serious interest from other teams. The Lions can’t bank on that happening again next year.

Detroit has a healthy balance of youth and veteran leadership, making for a win-now roster. Given the uncertainty the team faces following next season’s conclusion, 2024 could be the team’s best chance for a Super Bowl run for a long time.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.