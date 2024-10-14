Boxing promoter Ben Shalom has given an update on Frazer Clarke, the heavyweight fighter who was brutally knocked out Saturday in the first round of a contest versus Fabio Wardley. The Wardley and Clarke bout was just one of numerous noteworthy fights during the latest Riyadh Season event from Turki Alalshikh. Artur Beterbiev defeated Dmitry Bivol in the headline bout to claim the undisputed light heavyweight championship by way of majority decision.

Wardley landed 11 punches from a total of 22 thrown for a 50% success rate — nine of which data collector Compubox deemed significant. It was those power punches that left Clarke unconscious against the ropes, unable to continue. The dramatic nature of the lightning-quick win was, no doubt, the most brutal of the entire evening at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The impact of Fabio Wardley's punches left a dent on Clarke's head

The boxing promoter Ben Shalom gave an update on Clarke. "Frazer successfully underwent minor surgery today [Sunday]," he said.

"He's feeling well and rested and will head back to the UK this evening for further recovery with his family. He would like to sincerely pass on his thanks, and we hope for a speedy recovery."

Said Wardley: "I always take a prayer before my fight, always ask for me and my opponent to leave and be healthy."

He added: "I want, whoever I’m with, to go back to their family and I hope he’s well, I hope I can speak to him because those first 12 rounds we shared were special.”

The fight was for numerous regional-level titles, including the British heavyweight championship, and the Commonwealth title. Wardley won the vacant British belt when he beat Nathan Gorman in the third round in 2022. In 2023, he finished David Adeleye in the seventh round, saw the first fight with Clarke finish with a split draw, and has now defended the title again on October 12.

One more defense of the British belt and he gets to keep it forever. It is unclear if he will compete in another British fight or make the jump to the world stage.

Artur Beterbiev Defeated Dmitry Bivol

Eddie Hearn disputes the scorecards

The Wardley vs Clarke fight wasn't the only notable match on the card as it was topped by the coming together of the two light heavyweight fighters who have defined the era in a classic puncher vs boxer match-up. The puncher, on this occasion, was Beterbiev, who left the ring with a win having defeated the boxer, Bivol.

It is a result that Bivol's representative Eddie Hearn disputes, as he said it should have been his fighter who got his hand raised. Hearn said they will pursue the rematch. It is a fight boxing financier Alalshikh has seemingly already green-lit.