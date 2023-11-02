Highlights The Brooklyn Nets' big three era ended prematurely due to injuries, trade requests, and a lack of consistent culture within the organization.

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden were unable to stay together as a trio, with Harden eventually being traded for Ben Simmons.

Durant's decision to request a trade was influenced by Simmons' unavailability and frustrations with the team's inconsistent culture and lack of accountability.

The Brooklyn Nets’ big three era of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, who was later traded for Ben Simmons, brought with it sky-high expectations that they would go all the way and hoist up the elusive Larry O’Brien trophy together sooner rather than later. However, after both Harden and Irving requested trades within a year of each other, Durant was forced to make the decision of whether he would stay and form a duo with Simmons, or request a trade himself. He did the latter, and NBA writer Mark Medina argues that this was as a result of Simmons’ unavailability, and a lack of ‘consistent culture’ within the Nets organization as a whole.

Nets’ shortcomings

The partnership of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving shocked the entire league when it was announced that they would both be heading to Brooklyn, New York to play for the Nets organization during 2019 free-agency. Less than a year later, the Nets made a head-coaching change, bringing in Steve Nash on a four-year contract, despite having zero previous coaching experience.

After a tumultuous end to his nine-year spell with the Houston Rockets, the Nets were able to acquire three-time NBA scoring champion James Harden, via a four-team mega trade, to booster their championship hopes, with the six-time All-NBA First Teamer being the third piece of Brooklyn’s superstar big three. However, after only 13 months, The Beard called it quits and submitted a trade request, to which the organization eventually obliged, trading him to the Philadelphia 76ers in a swap deal for disgruntled star, Ben Simmons. Later, Harden would admit that there was ‘a lot of dysfunction’ which ultimately led to the trio’s disbandment.

There was more trouble brewing in paradise, and the following season, Irving also submitted a trade request, publicly stating that he had done so because “there were times (he) felt very disrespected”, also alluding to the front-office not being transparent or honest in contract extension negotiations. Uncle Drew eventually got his wish and was sent to the Dallas Mavericks, leaving Durant as the only remaining original member of the big three, now part of a duo with Simmons. The trio played only 16 total games together in their tenure.

However, Simmons’ return to basketball action was not a pretty one, and after weighing everything up, Durant thought it was in his best interests to follow in his former teammates’ footsteps and request a trade of his own, of which the Nets obliged. He was subsequently traded to the Phoenix Suns, leaving Simmons as the lone All-Star in Brooklyn. According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, though, had Simmons been healthy when they were teammates, Durant ‘likely’ would have stayed in Brooklyn, even after Kyrie Irving’s departure from the team. Alas, it couldn’t be determined if Simmons would ever return to his pre-injury form, and Durant could just not take that risk, opting to move to a place where he knew for certain he would be on a championship-contending team.

Medina – KD felt that there wasn’t a ‘consistent culture’

Medina reported that as a result of the various injuries that kept his All-Star teammates out of the line-up more often than not, one of the reasons that Durant felt frustrated was because he believed that there was an inconsistent culture where guys on the team weren’t held accountable by the coaching staff.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“They still would have been in the mix, no doubt. I wouldn’t have considered them the favorites, and while I certainly believe the reporting and trust the reporting that came out that Kevin Durant would have stayed if Ben Simmons was healthy, we have to keep in mind that the source of Kevin Durant's frustrations were all the different factors that led to the Nets shortcomings. With the injuries, he felt like there wasn't a consistent culture with Steve Nash and his coaching staff with holding guys accountable. Ironically, he hasn't cast any blame on Kyrie Irving whatsoever for his lack of availability, because he just felt like well, injuries you can't control, and when it came to the vaccine mandate, that's an individual decision that he just has to respect. But I think that when you're looking at Simmons’ lack of availability or the fit with James Harden, and some of the lack of depth, all those things contributed to Kevin Durant's frustration.”

How Harden and Simmons compared to KD in Brooklyn

Durant may have missed his entire first season in Brooklyn recovering from a torn Achilles tendon that he had sustained in the NBA finals with the Golden State Warriors prior to free-agency, but when he came back, he was still seen as the No. 1 option on the team.

NBA Career Statistics Kevin Durant James Harden Ben Simmons Minutes Played 36.7 34.8 32.9 Points 27.3 24.7 14.6 Assists 4.3 7.0 7.5 Rebounds 7.1 5.6 7.9 Steals 1.1 1.5 1.6 Blocks 1.1 0.5 0.7 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

During his time in the Big Apple, the former league MVP played in an averaged of 35.7 minutes per game, totaling 29.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. He almost single-handedly led his team to the Eastern Conference Finals putting up a game-high 48 points in a game 7 match-up against the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks, but the misfortune of his size 18 feet saw his toe barely touching the line, and alas his three-point attempt was ruled as a two-pointer. The Nets would go onto lose in overtime, but it was certainly an individual performance for the ages.

On the other hand, Harden would play in only 80 games in his very short, 13 months, tenure, of which he would average 23.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 1.3 steals, while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from the three-point line, a career-low. Once the 10-time All-Star had departed the team for Philadelphia, Simmons was brought to pair up with Durant and Irving. However, he would sit out the remaining 2021-22 season due to lingering back issues. He would play only 24 games with Durant before the 13-time All-Star’s move to Phoenix, of which they went 16-8 together. Across those games, the six-foot-10 guard averaged 7.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game, looking a shell of the version of himself that started his NBA career as the 2016 No. 1 overall pick who had earned three All-Star selections.

Unfortunately, Simmons’ sub-par performances on the court left little to be desired and was not enough to keep Kevin Durant in the Brooklyn area. As a result, all three members of the original big three were scattered elsewhere across the league, each with title aspirations on their respective teams. Had Ben Simmons shown a greater level of play, who knows where Durant would be, but he will surely not look back in regret as he is now on a Phoenix Suns team that boast a new big three of its own. He will be hoping that this time around, it will be a far greater success.