Brooklyn Nets need to cut their losses with Ben Simmons, Mark Medina has told GiveMeSport

Simmons was the first-overall pick in 2016 by the Philadelphia 76ers and many expected him to help turn Philadelphia around. However, that has been far from the case as Simmons dealt with physical and mental health issues which kept him off the court and was eventually traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

With the Nets - although Simmons was healthy enough to take the court - his play did not live up to how much Brooklyn is paying him. The Nets were subsequently swept in the first round this season and now Mark Medina believes Brooklyn will look to cut their loss with Simmons this off-season.

Ben Simmons will need to take a pay cut

"So I think it's about the Nets cutting their losses, trying to get some assets and start over from scratch," Medina said to GiveMeSport.

"That's going to be about Ben Simmons, is he going to be capable from a physical and mental standpoint of being a much more consistent player and being willing to adapt to the inevitable pay cut and reduced role that comes with underperforming seasons these last few years."

Simmons' struggles

Ben Simmons played in 42 games with the Brooklyn Nets - including starting 33 games - and struggled to shoot the ball and play effectively. Simmons averaged just 6.9 PPG which is noticeable down from the 13-15 PPG he was averaging with the Philadelphia 76ers.

As well, the guard was best known for his passing ability and being able to see open lanes. Although he did average just over six assists per game, it was the lowest of his career which is another concern for Brooklyn - without his passing, Simmons struggles to create offense for the team.

Simmons currently is set to make over $37 million next season and then will make $40 million in 2024-25 in the final year of his deal. The amount of money and still having two years left on his deal could make it tough for Brooklyn to move him on, as not many NBA teams will be interested.

Yet, Medina believes Brooklyn has no choice but to either trade or buy out Simmons as they need to cut their losses with him.