For those who have been fans of the Brooklyn Nets since, well, at least 2012 when the team first made the move from the Garden State to 620 Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn, it has been a veritable roller-coaster ride. After all, the Nets have gone from cellar dwellers to would-be contenders and back again on a seemingly endless cycle over the last decade, shifting around as much or more so than any other team in the NBA.

Right now, the club finds itself in the midst of another rebuilding effort after the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving-James Harden iteration crashed and burned last season. And while Brooklyn appears to be moving in the right direction for a team fighting to reestablish itself, much of its success — at least in the immediate future — hinges on the relationship between a player and a coach. Namely, Nets play-caller Jacque Vaughn and former No. 1 overall pick and multi-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. Thankfully, both parties have been invested in fostering a fruitful working relationship.

“Once he saw me in Miami [during the offseason] and where I was able to get back to, he was happy. That’s where our relationship started to grow," Simmons said, via Andscape. "He had trust in me. He came down and saw the work.”

The evolving dynamic between Vaughn and Simmons could make or break the Nets' season (and maybe those that lie ahead).

Simmons and Vaugh got off to a rough start for the Nets

Between the head-scratching end to his final playoff run with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2021, his mental health struggles and a serious back issue, Simmons was in a rough spot almost from Day 1 following the trade that brought him to the Nets from the City of Brotherly Love. Meanwhile, Vaughn was under enormous pressure after the Steve Nash experiment failed and Durant's eye began to rove. That combination didn't bode well for the two getting off on the right foot.

However, the aforementioned move by Vaughn to meet Simmons on his own turf last summer as he worked out in South Beach (on three separate occasions no less) paid huge dividends where righting the ship was concerned.

“I thought it was important for me to reestablish our relationship from the way it was introduced,” Vaughn said. “It was during a pretty tumultuous season with expectation, trauma and chaos, and we both were involved in it. And for me to hopefully let him know that [there were] no hard feelings my way. I was trying to set a standard for the program and that’s my responsibility as a coach to let him know what my expectations were for him going forward and that I am pulling for him at the same time.”

Meanwhile, Simmons appreciates that the two are now working toward a common goal.

“We’re all kind of in a similar situation. We all want to succeed and win. We’d love it to be right now, but some things take time. So, we got to stick together and keep going. Being able [to be] transparent about everything, I think that is good for us,” Simmons said.

Simmons dealing with injury once again

One would be hard-pressed to say that Simmons has resembled the All-NBA player he was during his height with the Sixers this season. Still, the baller has played a strong all-around game for Vaughn's club in the early going. Through his first six appearances of the campaign, Simmons is averaging 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists and nearly one block per contest while shooting 52.8 percent from the field.

Ben Simmons' 2023-24 Season Statistics Points 6.5 Assists 6.7 Rebounds 10.8 True Shooting % 51.6

Unfortunately, the injury bug has bitten him once again. The Aussie was scratched from his second straight game on Nov. 10 when the Nets did battle with the Boston Celtics due to a hip issue. And Vaughn has made it clear that he's not going to play fast and loose with the oft-injured Simmons.

"We're just not in the place where all parties around feel comfortable with him playing at the levels that he's been playing at," Vaughn said, via Nets beat writer Erik Slater on X. "We'll continue to be day-to-day with this thing."

