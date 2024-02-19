Highlights The Nets are stuck in mediocrity at 2.5 games back of the last Play-In tournament spot after a recent string of poor performances.

Ben Simmons' return, deemed a 'net positive', could boost the team's offense, but may not be enough for Play-In tournament qualification.

Despite Simmons' impressive stats in limited games, questions linger over his durability and its impact on the rest of the season.

The Brooklyn Nets are stuck in mediocrity right now, and suffered one of their worst losses in franchise history just prior to the All-Star break.

But, one area in which the team can be optimistic about going forward into the remainder of the 2023-24 NBA regular season is the return of three-time All-Star, Ben Simmons, to the court.

Despite his return though, which NBA insider Mark Medina dubs as a ‘net positive’ for Brooklyn, the journalist cannot see the Nets making it out of the Play-In tournament, should they even reach it.

Stuck in mediocrity

21-33 record sees the Nets 2.5 games back of 10th, and final, Play-In tournament berth

The Nets were one of the most active teams at the trade deadline, seemingly choosing to go down the route of player-development mode, while also creating cap space for the off-season by offloading Spencer Dinwiddie and Royce O'Neale via separate trades.

In the Dinwiddie deal with the Toronto Raptors, they received point-guard, Dennis Schröder, while in their multi-team trade with the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies saw them also receive Keita Bates-Diop and three future second-rounddraft picks.

Following their trade deadline, and in their final game before the All-Star break, the Nets were handed one of their worst losses in franchise history, where they were flat-out obliterated by the Boston Celtics, losing by 50-plus points for the first time since 1978.

Mikal Bridges - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court ORTG 113.1 113.0 DRTG 115.4 116.5 NRTG -2.3 -3.4 FG% 45.7 47.1 3PT FG% 36.1 39.0

Medina previously expressed to GIVEMESPORT that he didn't feel as though the Nets had enough talent on the roster, suggesting that they could only try and 'control the controllables', and that they had to try and maintain their 'competitive spirit, though he couldn't foresee the damaging loss they would go on to suffer.

Nonetheless, they still have Mikal Bridges on the roster, someone who the journalist has praised highly as the Nets' number one offensive weapon this season.

“When you're looking at their roster, Mikal Bridges has really been the only source of consistency, with not only him keeping the ironman streak, but just how he's played both on offense and defense, but the rest of the roster, it's not a cast of game-changing players, just competent rotation players.” - Mark Medina

Another positive for Brooklyn is the return of Ben Simmons after he sustained a back injury in November last year, who now has the potential to become the Nets' leading facilitator, if he were to remain healthy and be available, which could provide a spark for the Nets' struggling offense, in which they currently rank 19th overall in the league with an offensive rating of 114.5.

Their poor outing on defense, in which their 116.8 defensive rating ranks 21st in the Association, has given them a net efficiency of minus-2.3, something they will have to improve upon if they are to reach the Play-In tournament, currently occupying 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

Nets’ ceiling is Play-In tournament, no further

While Simmons’ return to the court is seen as a positive one for the crumbling Nets, Medina argues that it is both his health and application when he is on the floor that are the two key determining factors in whether he can sustain the level of play he has shown throughout his first two games.

Regardless of his return, though, the journalist doesn’t deem it to be enough for them to progress into the playoffs via the route of the Play-In tournament, which he predicts will likely be where their disappointing season comes to a halt.

“[Simmons' return] is a net positive. Jacque Vaughn was calling Ben Simmons’ debut extremely impressive. We know how special a player Ben Simmons can be when a, he's healthy and b, he applies himself. He is that multidimensional point-forward that can play make, defend at a high level, not the greatest shooter, but can be a scoring threat if he takes open shots and is aggressive at the rim. But when you're looking at the Nets’ ceiling, they've been a sub .500 team all season. I think they can make the Play-In tournament, but that's it.”

Simmons’ impressive showing in return

7.2 PPG, 6.0 REB, 6.3 AST in 2024

In total, Simmons has only been able to amass 12 games out of a possible 54, six of which he has played in 2024, while the Nets' win record has been a breakeven 6-6 in those games.

In his return stretch, though, which started at the end of January, the 27-year-old has averaged 7.2 points per game at an efficient 67.9 percent scoring clip, while also dishing out 6.3 assists and being active on the boards and grabbing 6.0 rebounds.

Ben Simmons - 2023-24 Player Passing Stats Category Stat Passes made 53.9 AST 6.5 Potential AST 10.5 AST PTS created 17.2 AST to PASS % 12.1

Since entering the NBA as a rookie back in 2017-18, Simmons established himself as one of the elite passers in the game, averaging a career 7.5 assists, especially as one of the biggest point-guards in the league, standing at 6-foot-10, but with his injury history, it is easy to forget how dominant he was throughout his first few years in the league.

Now, it appears as though the Australian is finally healthy again, and he has shown glimpses of the level of performance that he can offer on the hardwood that once earned him three All-Star nods.

In turn, this could be a promising sign of things to come, especially for Bridges and, to some extent, Cam Thomas, who have so far been the two members of the Nets who have had to shoulder additional offensive load, particularly as it pertains to play-making, with Simmons already creating an average of 17.2 points per contest.

However, with his health history plaguing him for much of his recent past, there are still questions over Simmons' durability.

So, while the small sample size of his return shows a positive outlook for Brooklyn, they are still in wait-and-see mode on whether Simmons will be healthy enough to play the majority of the remainder of the season, and that could ultimately impact where the Nets finish in the Eastern Conference standings, and whether they reach the post-season or enter the draft lottery.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.