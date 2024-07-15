Highlights The agent of former All-Star forward Ben Simmons recently offered some comments on the notorious sports media personality, Stephen A. Smith.

Bernie Lee, who has been representing Simmons since 2023, defended his player after Smith attacked Simmons during a podcast appearance.

Lee referred to Smith as an 'idiot' and also decided to take several jabs at his former television shows and how they are no longer on the air.

Ben Simmons ' career and where it ended up has been well-documented since he was selected with the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers . After winning the 2018 Rookie of the Year award and being named an NBA All-Star for the next three seasons in a row, he has found himself at the end of the Brooklyn Nets ' bench due to injury and mental health concerns.

The former All-Defensive First Team selection has had a rough go of things since he was traded from Philadelphia to Brooklyn, and one member of the NBA media decided to make it known once again that Simmons currently is not the same player that he was just three seasons ago.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has been one of the most recognizable faces and voices in all of sports media over the last two decades, accruing a reputation for being blunt about how awful a player may be performing and for his exaggerated nature of reporting news around the NBA. The latest victim of Smith who was unnecessarily berated was Simmons, who Smith decided to go after while appearing on The OGs Show podcast, where he sat opposite former Miami Heat players Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller.

While appearing on the show, Smith got himself into a rambling fit about how fed up he is with Simmons' current situation, with regard to his choice to work out in Miami for the summer. He also stated that Simmons should be jailed for being able to earn guaranteed money despite missing a considerable amount of games due to injury and his mental health.

"This damn Ben Simmons...I'm just not even going to go there, he's lucky he's not in prison for theft. He don't want to play. He don't love the game. I'm not saying he wasn't injured, but I'm talking about an absence of love for the game." - Stephen A. Smith

Shortly after Smith's rant, Simmons' agent, Bernie Lee, would comment on the situation with a stab of his own at the famed media personality.

Bernie Lee Responds

Ben Simmons' agent tears into Stephen A. Smith in hilarious fashion

While it's not surprising that some in the basketball media have grown critical of Simmons over the past few seasons, Stephen A. Smith decided to bring his name into a conversation that did not even revolve around him, prompting Simmons's agent of roughly a year, Bernie Lee, to take a shot at Smith in return to defend his player. According to NetsDaily on Twitter/X, Lee was asked to give as response to Smith's statement, and he did not disappoint.

"Quite frankly.. I think Stephen A. Smith is an idiot and I only wish he still had his TV show so I could sit in his audience and voice my opinion to him while he attempted to do his job..alas..it got canceled.." - Bernie Lee

This has not been the first time that Smith has run into a problem with an active player or a representative of theirs, as some of his comments have warranted a response from the players themselves. Simmons is just the latest of a string of players who have developed a negative relationship with the podcaster and panelist.

Most recently, his comments surrounding Kyrie Irving while he was playing for the Nets also stirred up controversy, as he suggested that Irving retire from the NBA in the midst of his anti-vaccination position during the pandemic in 2020.

Ben Simmons Stats with the Brooklyn Nets Category Stat PTS 6.5 AST 5.9 EFG% 57.4% DBPM 2.8

For Simmons, this is not the first time that he's fielded this level of criticism from a television personality, and it most likely won't be the last. Unlike other accounts of Smith berating players and getting away with it scot-free, Bernie Lee decided that he'd give Smith a taste of his own medicine while defending his player who is trying to return to the level of play he once displayed.