Arsenal defender Ben White has had to 'rebuild himself' after a difficult situation, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old is playing a crucial role in this Arsenal side as they look to win the Premier League title.

Arsenal news - Ben White

The £120k-a-week defender signed for Arsenal for a fee of £50m from Brighton & Hove Albion, as per Sky Sports.

It's not been a straightforward season for White, after he left England's World Cup squad for 'personal reasons' whilst out in Qatar last year. It's unclear what the specific reason was for White's departure, but either way, it must have been a difficult situation for the defender.

Mikel Arteta spoke about the support White received following the incident, saying: "Very pleased. Everybody has been giving him a lot of support and love. We know the reasons he had to leave the camp. We are delighted to have him back and he looked in really good shape.”

Since then, White has returned to his role in the Arsenal squad, where he's been utilised as a right-back more often than not.

Interestingly, White was omitted from England's latest squad ahead of the international break later this month.

Arsenal fans may not be too disappointed with this news as the 25-year-old has less risk of injury ahead of the crucial period over the next few months.

What has Brown said about White?

Brown has suggested that White has had to 'rebuild himself' after the tricky England situation and is now showing how pivotal he is to Mikel Arteta's Gunners.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "He's hasn't always been a key part of the side really. After leaving the World Cup or being sent home, he's had to rebuild himself a little bit as a player.

"I think in recent weeks he's shown how important he can be for Arsenal."

How has White performed this season?

Only Thomas Partey has completed more tackles than White for Arsenal in the Premier League, as per FBref.

White has managed to keep Takehiro Tomiyasu out of the Arsenal side for the most part, with the Japanese international only managing six Premier League starts this campaign.

The former Brighton defender has a Sofascore average rating of 6.96, an impressive score for a player not playing in his natural position.

As per Transfermarkt, White has played over 200 games as a central defender, but Arteta has found a new role for the 25-year-old and it's certainly benefitting Arsenal considering their performances this season.