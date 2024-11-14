Arsenal defender Ben White could be set to make a U-turn on his England career when Thomas Tuchel officially takes charge, according to talkSPORT's Adrian Durham.

White has played just four times for his country during his career despite being one of the best right-backs in England. His last appearance came back in 2022, while the former Leeds United defender has only ever played in friendly matches.

The Arsenal right-back, who earns £150k-a-week at the Emirates Stadium, was called up to the World Cup in Qatar back in 2022, but White left the camp after a disagreement with former assistant coach Steve Holland during Gareth Southgate's time in charge. Southgate left his position earlier this year and Tuchel has now been appointed, starting his position in 2025.

TalkSPORT's Durham has now provided an update on White's situation with his country, claiming that he's heard from a 'very good source' that White will be making himself available for England once again in March...

"I've heard from a very good source that Arsenal's Ben White will be making himself available for selection in March. That will be when England play for the first time under Thomas Tuchel. I'm fascinated to see if Tuchel thinks 'yes, I'll have him straight back in, he's a top four player, he's playing regularly for Arsenal, so he gets straight back in'."

Reports have suggested that White was upset with a comment made by former assistant coach Holland when he was asked about Arsenal's performance in the previous season. White responded by saying he did not know the answer, and Holland responded by saying that he was not sufficiently interested in football.

England have had plenty of competition at right-back in recent years, but there's no doubt White would be fighting at the top of the pile for a place in the starting XI. White is also capable of playing in a central role while he may also suit a back three, so having him in a squad heading into a tournament would be useful for Tuchel. If White only had a problem with Holland, who is no longer involved, then putting the past behind him and making himself available for selection feels like a logical solution.