Arsenal defender Ben White has finally put the record straight on his relationship with football, explaining that he doesn’t 'hate' it. That said, he did confirm that he never thinks about it at home.



The England international famously once admitted he does not watch the game in his own personal time, instead preferring to disconnect from the sport once his day of work is done. While he's not the first to stay away from the game – with fellow familiar north London names Gareth Bale and Benoit Assou-Ekotto also both having a limited love of football – he is probably the most high-profile current star to feel this way.

Couple this with his controversial decision to step away from international football with the Three Lions, and many have been left questioning his relationship with football. White has now fully lifted the lid on the matter.

Speaking to former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster for Amazon Prime Video Sport, White was asked: "Do you honestly hate football?" With a laugh, he replied:

Despite saying he doesn't hate football, he went on to explain how his relationship with the beautiful game differs from most players. He noted:

"Obviously, I don't watch it. For me, it's not like a big deal. With training, the amount of videos and stuff you have to do every day, it's so extreme. So when I come home I just want to forget about it. "There's no football on, don't talk about it when I come home. Mum and dad don't speak to me about it, it's just like it's not my job."

Of course, he still takes his job very seriously. White explained how as a right-back, he usually comes up against the opposition's best attacking players, so he has to watch videos in training to be prepared.

"People think I don't love it – and obviously I don't watch it – but I could probably tell you most things about every winger that I'm going to play against, or the attributes that I'm going to have to come up against on the weekend."