Highlights Arsenal is focused on tying down their key players to new contracts, including Ben White, who has been a vital part of the team's success.

White is likely to sign a contract extension with Arsenal, as he has been consistent and is keen to stay at the club.

Arsenal may sell four current players, such as Aaron Ramsdale and Emile Smith Rowe, to fund a move for Ivan Toney in the January transfer window.

Arsenal star Ben White has been a key player in Mikel Arteta’s success since his summer 2021 switch and now journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed an exciting update on his contract renewal that is 'good news' for the Emirates Stadium faithful , while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

While the club forked out in excess of £200m over the summer transfer window, it’s apparent that they are still committed to tying down their tried-and-trusted assets to new contracts. The likes of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya have all been taken under Arteta’s wing as they look to knock Manchester City off their pedestal, while they currently sit in fourth spot, level on points with third-placed Liverpool.

White in line for contract extension

Alongside their stunning on-pitch displays of late, Arsenal have been equally efficient behind the scenes in terms of offering key personnel contract extensions, with the likes of William Saliba, Martin Odegaard, and Bukayo Saka – to name a few – have all signed on the dotted line recently. Finishing five points off the pace after leading the Premier League pack for a record-setting 248 days last sesaon, the Gunners have found it much easier to convince players to remain and continue delivering under their Arteta-led project.

And seemingly next to sign a contract extension is White. Reliable reporter Fabrizio Romano recently posted on X that Arsenal are now ‘more than confident’ that they are able to strike an extension deal with the four-cap England international with negotiations ongoing since August/September time, while he also insisted White is more than happy to stay put and continue earning his corn at the capital club.

The defender has been vital to the club since his £50m arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2021, having totted up 101 appearances in Arsenal threads. Originally acquired as a centre-back, White has – time and time again – provided a layer of possibility by deploying the right-back berth and even established the position as his own during the 2022/23 campaign.

Read More: Arsenal player wages: How much are Rice, Timber, Saka, Havertz & Odegaard earning?

When asked whether an agreement for White to extend his spell in north London was close, Jacobs claimed that Arsenal want to reward him on the back of his consistent performances with a new contract. Likening his situation to Gabriel Martinelli, who put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half-year deal in February, the journalist suggests that the Poole-born defender is also keen to remain at Arsenal. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said…

“I think so. We've spoken about this before and Arsenal wanted to reward Ben White, who also wants to stay at the club, and they've been working to extend the contract over the last few weeks, because he's been such a key player for Arsenal this season. I think that he’s started every single match in the Premier League, and Mikel Arteta has been driving this one. “Obviously, Arsenal have renewed a number of other core players and key players and this is about showing Ben White that he's part of the spine of the team. And the good news for Arsenal is that, unlike some of the slightly more complicated renewals, White is very intent on signing. So, I think that this one will pan out very similar to Gabriel Martinelli, who was asked whether he was going to sign a new Arsenal contract, and he said that all he needs is a pen - and then he subsequently signed.”

Arteta set to complete four-man axe to fund Ivan Toney

At the back end of October, journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal swooping in for Brentford hitman Ivan Toney in January was ‘one to watch’, though the same reporter did insist that many clubs are likely to show an interest upon his return to action - which can come as no surprise given his fearless goalscoring exploits.

Toney, who is a one-cap England international, is currently serving an eight-month ban after breaching the FA’s betting rules but is ‘up for the move’ to north London, transfer insider Dean Jones recently revealed to GIVEMESPORT, though acquiring someone of his ilk and aura will not be as simple as Arsenal would originally hope.

Ivan Toney, Eddie Nketiah, and Gabriel Jesus - Premier League Stats Player - Team 90s Goals per 90 Assists per 90 Aerial Duels Won per 90 Gabriel Jesus (For Arsenal) 27.0 0.44 0.22 1.89 Eddie Nketiah 42.5 0.45 0.09 1.08 Ivan Toney 65.2 0.49 0.14 3.93 All statistics per FBRef

To add, Bees boss Thomas Frank has also slapped a mammoth £100m fee on his head, which, in turn, could cause a lot of would-be buyers to steer clear; but not Arteta's Arsenal, it seems. In preparation for when the January window opens for business, it has been reported by The Sun that Arteta is planning to sell four current Arsenal players to fund a move for the sought-after talisman.

With Arteta and his staff hamstrung by Financial Fair Play regulations, according to The Athletic, the above-mentioned report suggests that, while the four-man shortlist is currently unknown, the futures of Aaron Ramsdale, Emile Smith Rowe, Thomas Partey, and Eddie Nketiah could all be under threat.