Highlights Full-backs like Trent Alexander-Arnold have changed perceptions of the position with attacking prowess.

Pedro Porro and Ben White have emerged as top right-backs in the Premier League at Tottenham and Arsenal this season.

Kyle Walker's defensive prowess and top-level experience make him a standout in the division too.

In the Premier League, the famous saying is that 'nobody wants to grow up and be a Gary Neville'. The wisecrack acts as a stab at the former Manchester United legend's position more than anything else, with full-back often cited as the most boring role in any team.

But while this might have been the case just a decade back, the modern game has changed that perception no end. Four years ago, Trent Alexander-Arnold replied to the old adage saying: "We want to change that". He may have been on about himself and Liverpool teammate, Andy Robertson, at the time. However, more and more players have joined forces to help the cause since, with Manchester City's Kyle Walker universally crowned the league's best right-back.

In the 2023/24 campaign, it was in north London where the full-back position also thrived perceptibly. Tottenham's Pedro Porro and Arsenal's Ben White both achieved A-list status in the berth for combining their defensive grit with attacking prosperity, and together they proved that being a full-back is now something to write home about.

Certainly, today's kids will dream of growing up and becoming an Alexander-Arnold or Walker - and in four years, some already have. Now the question is over whether the Liverpool and Man City right-back's ranking as the two best all-around full-backs has been toppled by White or Porro, with stats revealing all below.

Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Pedro Porro vs Ben White - Premier League 2023/24 stats Statistic (Per 90) Trent Alexander-Arnold Pedro Porro Ben White Kyle Walker Goals 0.2 0.1 0.2 0 Assists 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.2 Chances Created 2.7 1.5 1.2 0.8 Passes Attempted 70.3 54.3 57.5 69.5 Passing Accuracy (%) 79.58 79.62 86.71 90.36 Crosses Completed 2.3 1.1 0.4 2 Crossing Accuracy (%) 32.74 18.69 22.81 32.2 Dribbling Success (%) 57.14 52 42.86 65.62 Ground Duel Success (%) 44.19 51.64 49.64 53.52 Interceptions 1.3 1 1 0.9 Ball Recoveries 7.4 5.8 3.7 5

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool

There's never been any doubt about Alexander-Arnold's attacking contributions. He is to Liverpool what Kevin De Bruyne is to Manchester City. From an inverted right-back role, he has proved to be the difference maker in the recently-obsolete Jurgen Klopp era on countless occasions, with his guided missile-like passes from deep and tantalising crosses from wide capable of finding gaps as small as a letterbox to ensure the Reds always have a biscuit trail route to goal.

Creating something from nothing has become the Liverpudlian's forte since breaking free from the academy in 2016. This is substantiated by his remarkable feat of being the Premier League's highest assist-provider from any defender past or present at just 25 years old. With 58 assists in 226 Premier League appearances, he has quickly become the benchmark for contemporary full-backs.

Last season, he continued to make certain that this touchstone was difficult to mimic. By creating 2.7 chances per game, Alexander-Arnold remains transcendental to his peers, with neither White nor Porro or Walker able to be compared to the Liverpool man in that category. The same can be said about his crossing accuracy, while himself and Walker are frontrunners in dribbling success.

One of the glaring misconceptions about Alexander-Arnold, however, is that, while he might be a great attacking player, he lacks the defensive talents of others rivalling him as the current best Premier League full-back. While his ground duel success rate is far inferior to his Tottenham, Man City and Arsenal foes, he comes out on top in interceptions and ball recoveries, reminding cynics that the 25-year-old hasn't forgotten the traditional function of his position.

Pedro Porro

Tottenham

During the early days of Porro's Tottenham tenure, there were more questions than answers at right-back for the Lilywhites. His debut performance in a 4-1 defeat to Leicester City drew criticism from former Spurs manager Tim Sherwood, who described the Spaniard as "so bad it's unbelievable."

But after acclimatising to his new surroundings and crystallizing with his new team, he has gone from strength to strength - and at various flashpoints throughout last season, he was the most in-form full-back in the division. Against White, Walker, and Alexander-Arnold, Ange Postecoglou's first-choice right-back averaged more assists per 90 minutes than all, with his three goals and seven assists in 35 outings making him an everpresent in the best performing FPL teams for the 2023/24 campaign.

Liking to cross as much as he prefers to take the ball to the byline, Porro's playing style is a perfect balancing act between his adversaries, with the Tottenham man enjoying the best of all worlds. Further, Porro has proven to be a reliable defender when things aren't going right for Spurs in attack, with his ground duel success bettered only by Walker, and his impressive 5.8 ball recoveries per game eclipsed by Alexander-Arnold.

Arsenal might have recorded the best defensive statistics last season, with 18 clean sheets, but Spurs have been quietly forming an enviable unit themselves, and Porro proved to be key to their new-look lineup. Between the two north London right-backs, they both only came out on top in two categories against their north-west rivals, but the Tottenham man did better than White in seven of the 11 categories - which would undoubtedly shock many.

Ben White

Arsenal

Porro's statistics compared to White would have shocked many for the simple reason that Arsenal's full-back has exceeded all expectations this term. Having started 36 Premier League games in the 2022-23 season, 32 in 21-22, and 36 in 2020-21, only Gabriel, Martin Odegaard, and Bukayo Saka have played more minutes under Mikel Arteta, with the Englishman proving a stout option all across the back line.

His performances this season have led many Gunners' fans to hail him as their current best asset. He was the Premier League's highest-scoring right-back last term, and his brace against rivals Chelsea will be remembered for as long as time after Arsenal mauled the Blues 5-0 on home soil at the business end of the season.

Nevertheless, while Arteta's side played second fiddle to Manchester City upon their fourth crowning in a row, statistics show that, while White did have a very good season, he too fell victim to those around him doing even better. He ranked joint first in goals, second in assists, and runner-up in passing accuracy and interceptions. However, in the other seven brackets, White ranks a lowly third or fourth.

There's no doubt White earns extra marks for the eye test, and most of the English population are in agreement that it's a shame he's fallen out with England's hierarchy ahead of EURO 2024, with the consensus suggesting he could massively boost the Three Lions' defensive frailties.

Kyle Walker

Manchester City

Statistical averages are rarely used when it comes to comparing Walker with his right-back rivals. Instead, he's rated on how well he can shut out the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior. The two best wingers in world football make defenders twist and turn and look completely out of place on a regular basis. But, when they come up against Man City, their involvement tends to diminish exorbitantly.

It is perhaps the biggest compliment to the 34-year-old that he might just be the only full-back in the world trusted to thwart the best-attacking players in Europe. His speed and defensive know-how has earned him a reputation as one of the very best in his position, and he eclipses his peers in dribbling success and ground duel success, while his passing accuracy of 90.36% ranks him in the top percentile of all Premier League players for a team that completed more passes across the season than anyoen else.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kyle Walker, known for his speed, reached a speed of 37.21 km/h and is the second-fastest player in the Premier League since records began, beaten this season by Micky Van de Ven.

Interestingly, though, his creative numbers aren't up to scratch in comparison to his risk-averse rivals. The England international scored no goals last season, while his 'chances created' statistic is much lower than third-best Ben White. This could be a show of Pep Guardiola's instructions for the right-back to avoid getting caught further upfield, but interceptions and ball recoveries are also lower than that of the others he's compared to.

Still, there's no denying that Walker will go down as one of - if not the - best right-backs in Premier League history, even if the 2023/24 campaign has seen others shine brighter than him.

Verdict

Trent Alexander-Arnold was the best last season

After coming out on top in seven of the 11 categories used to compare the Premier League's best right-backs of the 2023/24 campaign, it turned out much easier than expected to pick a winner, with Liverpool's very own showing that, whatever critics say he is, he most certainly isn't.

Excelling in chance creation, there have been many suggestions by those within the game to move Alexander-Arnold into a midfield role. However, with the most ball recoveries and interceptions per match, alongside pinpoint crossing accuracy, he is perfectly capable of continuing his rise to prominence as a gifted, well-rounded right-back.

Certainly, there are times when he is caught out, with his recently departed manager preferring to deploy him in an inverted function that sees him rely on the likes of Virgil Van Dijk and Ibahima Konate to sweep up after him. But statistics prove that he's better equipped to play his part in defence than rival fans would suggest.

Stats via Squawka (correct as of 28/05/24).